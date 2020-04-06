U.S. Children With Coronavirus Are Less Hard Hit Than Adults, First Data Shows

Children make up a very small proportion of American coronavirus cases so far and are significantly less likely to become seriously ill than American adults, according to a preliminary report on the first wave of coronavirus cases in the United States. But some have become very sick, and at least three have died.

The study, published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also reported that children appear less likely than adults to develop any of the major known coronavirus symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. That could suggest that many children have mild or undetected cases of the disease and could be spreading the virus to others in their families and communities.

“We don’t think many kids get severe disease, so are kids transmitting the disease at a significant rate that’s going to propagate this outbreak?” asked Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, who was not involved in the study. The answer to that question, he said, will be important in deciding how to manage the pandemic, when to reopen schools and how to predict future waves of infection.

The C.D.C. study said that 2,572 of the nearly 150,000 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the United States between Feb. 12 and April 2 were patients under 18. Their median age was 11. Those cases included 850 from New York City, the current epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, 584 from the rest of New York State and 393 from New Jersey.