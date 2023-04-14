U.S. Consulate and Ingressive for Good premiere Tech Documentary on African Youth – TechEconomy

A new documentary film by leading edtech nonprofit Ingressive for Good, “Finding Tech: Against All Odds,” will have its premiere screening in partnership with the U.S. Consulate on April 20 at the American Corner in Ikeja, Lagos.

The film highlights the personal journeys of youths in Nigeria who have faced and surmounted hurdles in their lives as a result of lack of access to resources, opportunities, and finance.

It zooms in on the transformational journey of some young Africans who found tech after their dreams were dashed. It is a tale of dreams, struggles, access, and hope.

“Finding Tech” follows the lives of several individuals who have turned to technology to solve real-world problems in their communities and organizations. T

he film showcases their struggles, triumphs, and the impact of their work on society, from leveraging skills in design, data, software development, and more. In addition, the documentary highlights the limitless potential of technology to improve lives.

“We are thrilled to partner with the U.S. Consulate to bring this important film to the public,” said Blessing Abeng, the film’s producer and Co-founder of Ingressive for Good. “The stories in ‘Finding Tech’ showcase how individuals, who have accessed scholarships to build tech skills through Ingressive for Good, are leveraging their skills to make a real difference in their communities through the power of technology.”

The premiere screening will feature a panel discussion with the film’s director and several individuals featured in the film.

The panel will discuss the impact of technology on society and how individuals can leverage technology to drive positive change.

“We are excited to showcase the power of technology and its role in creating a better future for all,” said Joseph Kruzich, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos. “We are really inspired by the work Ingressive for Good is doing in the country and the continent at large. Watching this film was inspiring, and we hope it will inspire the next generation of tech innovators and problem solvers.”

Since 2020, Ingressive for Good has been on a mission to increase the earning power of African youth by empowering them with tech skills, resources, and opportunities.

The edtech has trained over 132,000 African youths in tech and placed thousands in jobs. The documentary shines a light on some of their program beneficiaries and their journey so far.

“Finding Tech” is a timely and important documentary highlighting the importance of tech and creativity in today’s world. It is a must-see for anyone interested in technology, social change, and the potential for individuals to impact society positively.







