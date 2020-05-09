U.S. Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she has given birth to daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco

Alex Morgan welcomed her first child with husband Servando Carrasco, 31, a daughter named Charlie, on Thursday.

‘At 11:30am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world,’ captioned the 30-year-old U.S. Soccer star on Instagram.

‘She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,’ concluded Morgan.

Welcome to the world: Alex Morgan welcomed her first child with husband Servando Carrasco, 31, daughter Charlie, on Thursday

Alex shared a sweet snapshot of the newborn with her eyes open, while resting in a hospital crib.

Charlie was comfortably bundled up in a floral blanket that matched her dainty headband.

A wooden plaque that had the newborn’s name etched into it rested behind her head for the photo.

Daddy’s girl: Shortly after, new dad Servando posted his own portrait of baby Charlie on his Instagram page

In under an hour, Morgan’s priceless portrait of Charlie received over 600,000 likes on Instagram

Shortly after, new dad Servando posted his own portrait of baby Charlie on his Instagram page.

‘Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you so much baby girl,’ wrote the LA Galaxy player.

Servando – who married Morgan in 2014 – made sure to praise his wife for her bravery and strength in the delivery room.

Nursery: Three weeks before welcoming her baby girl, Alex gave fans a glimpse at Charlie’s charming nursery

‘Alex you’re such a warrior. 5/7/20 – best day of my life,’ he concluded.

Three weeks before welcoming her baby girl, Alex gave fans a glimpse at Charlie’s charming nursery.

‘Excitement, sadness, confusion… who can read a dog’s mind? Fill me in here,’ joked Morgan in the post’s caption.

Alex had her bare bump on full display as she occupied the nursery with her two pups.

Alex and Servando first announced they were expecting a child together in October of last year.

‘We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon,’ wrote Morgan at the time on her Instagram.

To go along with their joyous reveal, the pair indulged in a pre-baby photoshoot where they held up a white onesie and a sign that read: ‘Ready or not. Baby girl. April 2020.’