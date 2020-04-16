U.S.T.A. Plans a $15 Million Bailout for Various Tennis Groups

Dowse said those affected represent “just over 40 percent of our organization.”

“It is in flux,” Dowse said of the U.S. Open’s status, “so we knew we couldn’t wait until that decision was made to act. So we went internal and looked at ways to redeploy money to these initiatives. And ultimately whatever the outcome is on the U.S. Open, we will model it again and see what else we can do.”

Dowse said he expected a decision on the U.S. Open to be made by early summer unless governmental decrees change that timeline. The U.S.T.A. has not ruled out postponing the event to a later date in 2020.

“We don’t have a hard date set yet, just because things are changing so fast,” he said. “You can imagine the runway to ramp up the U.S. Open is not a short runway, so I’m thinking probably the latter part of June, sometime in that June time frame.”

The indoor tennis facility on the U.S. Open grounds at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is currently being used as a temporary medical facility with 470 beds. But Dowse said preparations could still be finished for the tournament, which is played at outdoor courts and stadiums elsewhere at the tennis center.

The U.S.T.A.’s relief effort is not as wide reaching as one announced on April 3 by the British Lawn Tennis Association, which committed 20 million pounds, or about $25 million, to supporting tennis venues, coaches, officials and touring pros affected by the crisis. The lawn tennis association also announced executive pay cuts and employee furloughs.

The L.T.A. is funded in part by the profits from Wimbledon, and its announcement came two days after Wimbledon was canceled.

The French Tennis Federation, which stages the French Open, announced a relief plan worth 35 million euros, or $39.2 million, for tennis in that country. The plan, announced on April 10, has not been finalized, but it will include help for lower-ranked professional players.