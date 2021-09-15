UAE Terror Financier list: 9mobile speaks on Abdurrahaman Ado ‘Musa’

9mobile has issued a statement following speculations in the media, particularly social media space, denying that one of its Executive Directors was named in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Terror Financier List.

Some Nigerians were included on the list said to have been ratified by the Emirate Federal Capital.

One of the names on the list and that the media has latched on is Abdurrahaman Ado Musa.

However, the fourth largest mobile network operator in Nigeria, 9mobile has come out to deny that Abdulrahman Ado, its executive director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, is the same as as ‘Abdulrrahman’ Ado ‘Musa’ purportedly designated along with others in the United Arab Emirates – UAE terror financiers list.

The statement from 9mobile reads:

“The Management of 9mobile wishes to inform the general public that its Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado is not the same as ‘Abdulrrahman’ Ado ‘Musa’ purportedly designated along with others by the United Arab Emirates as terror financiers.

“We, however, wish to clarify that the so-named individual is not 9mobile’s Executive Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado. The resemblance in names is purely coincidental, and our Director does not bear ‘Musa’.

“Our Director, Abdulrahman Ado, is a respectable law-abiding Nigerian. He served the country diligently in public service for over three decades before transferring his services to the private sector.

“He served in various capacities and was Pioneer Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Executive Commissioner, Licensing and Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission.

The statement refuting Abdurrahaman Ado is the same as ‘Abdulrrahman’ Ado ‘Musa’ in the UAE Terror Financier List, depicted the ED as a “law-abiding company that believes in the greatness of Nigeria, and the well-being of all its citizens, 9mobile would never accommodate any undesirable element within its management and staff.

“We urge the general public to kindly disregard the mistaken identify media reports making the rounds” the statement concludes.

