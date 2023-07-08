UAV Drones Global Market is Expected to Reach $102.7 Billion by 2030: Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “UAV Drones: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for UAV Drones estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multirotor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$51.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed-Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR



The UAV Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 15.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.



3D Robotics, Inc.

Aeroscout Gmbh

AeroVironment, Inc.

AiDrones Gmbh

Delta Drone Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ING Robotic Aviation Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Parrot Drone SAS

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Xiaomi

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military & Commercial Applications, the UAV Drones Market Poised to Evade the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

UAV Drones – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to UAV Drones

The Historical Significance and the Current Day Developments

Classification of UAV Drones

UAV Design

Key Applications Areas of UAV Drones

Regulations

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World UAV Drones Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor, and Hybrid VTOL

Analysis by Application

World UAV Drones Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Commercial, Homeland Security, and Other Applications

Growing Demand for Military UAV Drones

Construction Industry: A major Commercial User of Drones

Regional Analysis

World UAV Drones Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World UAV Drones Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, Canada , USA , Europe , and Japan

, , Rest of World, , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Agriculture Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IoT to Fuel Commercial Use of UAV Drones

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of UAV Drones

Pricing Trend of Carbon Fiber (2012-2020) (In US$ per Kg)

Drone Integration with Smartphones

Companies Eye Unmanned Flying Taxis

Drone-based Delivery to Augment Logistics & E-Commerce Operations

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Rotary Blade UAVs Gain Traction

UAV Drones Set to Make Gains in Photography

Technology Advancements Critical for Market Growth

Relevance in Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services

Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Niche Application Areas

Mapping with UAV Drones

AI to Enhance Drone Technology

Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones

Rising Demand for Military UAVs

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion) UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Terrorism-Related Deaths by Country for the Years 2018 and 2019

Large Scale Usage of Drones in Military Setup Pushes up Demand for Counter-Drone Technologies

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production

World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050

Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)

Key Applications of Agricultural Drones

Drone-as-a-Service & Drone Rentals: New Verticals

Civil & Commercial Applications Widen the Prospects

Global Drone Enabled Service Revenues by Application in Percentage: 2025P

Opportunities in Industrial Applications

Surging Demand in Food Services & Retail Sectors

Yard Management Systems & Drones: The Compelling Power of Two

World Dock and Yard Management Systems by Geographic Region (2021 & 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

, , , and Rest of World Media & Entertainment: A Growing Vertical

Role in Sports, Fitness & Recreational Verticals

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

