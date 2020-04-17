Uber and Lyft Are Searching for Lifelines

OAKLAND, Calif. — After Seattle became the first major city in the United States to experience a widespread coronavirus outbreak in March, Uber’s business there plunged between 60 and 70 percent, the company’s chief executive said.

A month later, with much of the country and many other parts of the world in lockdown because of the virus, investors fear the experience in Seattle is playing out in the entire business of Uber and its ride-hailing rival, Lyft.

The two companies, which were never close to being profitable when the economy was booming, face an existential question: How will they and their drivers stay afloat when most people are staying home?

On Thursday afternoon, Uber told financial analysts that it couldn’t forecast how much revenue it would generate this year because of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. In February, Uber had said it expected to bring in between $16 billion and $17 billion this year.