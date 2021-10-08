Uber reservations at major airports should make pickups smoother

You may have touched down after a long flight, but your journey isn’t over. Actually getting out of the airport is a whole thing — unless you’ve pre-ordered a car to pick you up at arrivals.

Now with Uber Reserve available at more than 20 airports across the U.S. you can simplify the arrivals process. Uber Reserve is already available most places where you can order a ride on the app, but it’s never been at airports.

On Wednesday ride-hailing app Uber announced a new way to catch a ride from the airport. For Uber Black and Black SUV rides you can reserve a car up to 30 days in advance to be ready for you whenever you finally make it off the plane and through baggage claim.

Uber Reserve is now available at some airports. Credit: UBER It should streamline pickups. Credit: UBER

The new reservation option comes with flight tracking so Uber will let the driver know if your flight is super delayed or miraculously early. So that two-hour delay doesn’t mean your booked driver will sit at the airport for hours, they’ll get a heads up.

With Uber Reserve you get curbside pickup and 60 minutes of complimentary wait time, which is helpful for any slow-moving baggage carousels.

Reserve will be available at the following airports:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Charleston International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Chicago Midway International Airport

Dallas Love Field Airport

Denver International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

Miami International Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Palm Beach International Airport

Nashville International Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

LaGuardia Airport in New York

Orlando International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Dulles International Airport

Another new airport pickup feature is “Ready When You Are.” Basically you can order an Uber when you land, but you let the driver know when you’re ready to be picked up for real, bags in hand at the curb.

You can choose to tell your driver to wait for 20 or 10 minutes, or — assuming you know you’ll be quick with no checked baggage to retrieve — you can say you’ll be there ASAP. This option is still a pilot program, so only six airport have it: Nashville International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Toronto Pearson Airport. And even at those six, it’s Android-only for now. It’ll be available for iPhone users in November.