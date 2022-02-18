Uber reveals rider ratings breakdown for first time

No, those aren’t your Wordle stats, but the breakdown of your Uber ride ratings.

After each ride you take on the ride-sharing app the driver rates you out of five stars. As a rider, you’ve always been able to see your cumulative rating (mine is 4.86 stars). But starting Wednesday you can see how many five-star trips you’ve received, or if you’ve ever earned a lowly one-star.

This is the first time Uber is providing some visibility on your rider score, even if you don’t get to see which ride is connected with each rating. Individual rides remain anonymous as they always have, and for some rides your driver might’ve skipped doling out stars altogether.

Oh that’s what’s bringing you down…

Credit: Uber

To see the rating breakdown on the app you’ll find it in the Privacy Center.

Head to settings and click “privacy” and then “Privacy Center.” Once in the Privacy Center swipe to the right. You’ll see a tile called “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber.” Click that. Scroll to “browse your data” and click on “View my ratings.”

There you’ll see your stats — for better or for worse. Before, you used to just see the average score of all your rides in your profile.

With this new transparency for ratings, drivers are similarly able to see each of their scores, but not which individual rider left which one.