Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Advertising

Ubiquitous to Grant Exclusive Pre-Launch Creator App Access to 100 Influencers

ByJimmys Post

Feb 7, 2023
Ubiquitous Logo

The influencer marketing company will grant exclusive access to its brand new Creator App which will serve as a one-stop shop for influencers to find and negotiate brand deals, and more.

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ubiquitous, a leading influencer marketing company, is granting exclusive pre-launch access to its brand new Creator App to 100 influencers across the United States. The unique technology will enable creators to find brand partnership opportunities while also serving as a centralized platform for all of a creator’s negotiations, bookings, and payments. In development throughout the past year, the Creator App is designed to help influencers run their businesses with ease.

“Since we launched Ubiquitous a few years ago, we’ve continuously looked for ways to empower the creators we work with,” said Jess Flack, CEO at Ubiquitous. “Our new Creator App is designed to lift the burdens associated with the business side of the influencer space so creators can focus their energies on what they do best: making unique and engaging content that resonates with their audiences. But before we introduce this new technology into the wild, we are giving pre-launch access to 100 creators across the United States.”

With multiple hubs across the United States — including Atlanta, Austin, and Los Angeles — Ubiquitous serves as a tie that binds a long list of influencers to brands small and large, including Target, Amazon, McDonald’s, Crocs, and Lyft.

Early access to the Creator App will be determined by a lottery-based selection process. In addition to having complete access to app functionality, pre-launch users will have the ability to provide valuable feedback to Ubiquitous based on their user experiences. Those interested in entering the Creator App lottery can sign up through this link, now through Tuesday, February 28: https://www.ubiquitousinfluence.com/creator-app-signup

About Ubiquitous

Influencer marketing is the best way to grow your business and reach the next generation of consumers. At Ubiquitous, we work directly with a massive network of creators to deploy the most viral, compelling, and data-driven influencer marketing campaigns.

For more information about Ubiquitous, visit https://www.ubiquitousinfluence.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubiquitous-to-grant-exclusive-pre-launch-creator-app-access-to-100-influencers-301739882.html

SOURCE Ubiquitous

Related Post

Advertising

Gen Z and Millennials Accept Online Creeping and Stalking as Part of Dating Culture

Feb 7, 2023
Advertising

Sustainability platform abillion launches a crowdfunder

Feb 7, 2023
Advertising

Epson Print Academy YouTube Channel Expands Content Across Professional Imaging Markets

Feb 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Blog

New Metal Oxyhydroxides as Catalysts for Efficient Water Electrolysis

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Adaptive Clinical Systems Joins Veeva's Technology Partner Community As A Certified Data Interoperability Partner for Veeva Vault

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

Ubiquitous to Grant Exclusive Pre-Launch Creator App Access to 100 Influencers

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Advanced Analytics Market to be Worth $189.56 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post