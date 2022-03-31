UDPATE (2) — Media Advisory – The Government of Canada will make an announcement on online safety

Please note Dial-in numbers section was updated

The Government of Canada will make an announcement on its approach to combatting harmful online content

GATINEAU, QC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ – On Wednesday, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, will announce a new expert advisory group on online safety as a next step in developing legislation to address harmful online content.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT: Announcement regarding an expert advisory group on online safety DATE: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 TIME: 3:15 p.m. LOCATION: Sir John A. Macdonald Building 144 Wellington Street, room 200 – La Tribune Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] to request temporary access. A /teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:

Dial-in numbers (listen-only):

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Access Code: 3621241#

Media are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage