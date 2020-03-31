UEFA issues raft of fines to European clubs

Posted on by


UEFA on Tuesday issued a multitude of fines to clubs in both the Champions League and Europa League, with deposed European champion Liverpool and Manchester City among a long list of teams punished.

Liverpool was fined 3,250 euros ($3,565) for the setting off of fireworks during a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico also received a fine of 24,000 euros for the “blocking of public passageways” during the first leg in the Spanish capital.

City meanwhile incurred a 3,000-euro fine for a “kit infringement” following the first leg of its clash away to Real Madrid last month.

Read:
Bundesliga likely to resume in May

Bayern Munich was hit with a combined fine of 40,000 euros for “transmitting a provocative message of offensive nature” and “crowd disturbances” during a 3-0 win over Chelsea in London.

Tottenham Hotspur was fined 20,000 euros for a late kick-off in its game at home to RB Leipzig on February 19.

German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt (57,000 euros) and Wolfsburg (49,250 euros) were both sanctioned for a range of offences in the Europa League.

Manchester United (12,000 euros), Celtic (15,000 euros) and Rangers (20,500 euros) were also issued fines.

Read:
COVID-19 Impact: Swedish Govt to fly India U-17 women’s coach home

Porto incurred the steepest punishment with a collective fine of 63,000 euros for offences across both legs of its Europa League last-32 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Champions League and Europa League have both been frozen at the last-16 stage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA will hold a videoconference on Wednesday with its 55 member federations as part of discussions on the potential rescheduling of matches postponed due to the deadly virus outbreak.





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool