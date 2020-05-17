UEFA president says European seasons must finish in August | The New Daily

UEFA has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing body’s president Aleksander Ceferin said on Sunday.

The majority of European league seasons were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a few leagues have announced plans for a restart in the coming weeks.

The French, Belgian and Dutch top-flight campaigns have been cancelled, but the German Bundesliga restarted on Saturday.

Ceferin expects at least 80 per cent of national leagues to finish their seasons.

“We have an idea, but we have to wait for the executive committee of UEFA to confirm the dates,” Ceferin told beIN Sports.

“I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August.

“As things look now, I’m sure … that we can finish the European season and this means UEFA competition.

“I think the majority of leagues will finish the season. The ones who will not, it’s their decision. But they will still have to play qualifiers if they want to participate in the European UEFA competition.”

Both the Champions League and Europa League are yet to complete their last-16 matches.

Paris St Germain, which was declared Ligue 1 champions, is looking to play its Champions League games abroad after the French government said professional sports would not be allowed to return before September.

Euro 2020, scheduled to be hosted in 12 cities across Europe, has been postponed until next year.

-AAP