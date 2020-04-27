UEFA set Premier League deadline of just FOUR WEEKS to detail how they plan to end the season 

UEFA chiefs have handed the Premier League a four-week deadline to set out plans on how they intend to complete the 2019-20 season after the coronavirus-inflicted suspension of all action.

No top flight action has taken place since mid-March as a result of the spread of the deadly disease, which has taken 21,092 lives in the UK, with Premier League chiefs looking to find a way to ensure the season is completed.

And now UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis have handed the Premier League, and all leagues across Europe, a directive to provide a plan within four weeks as to how they will complete the season.

A new circular from the governing body stated: ‘National Associations and/or Leagues should be in a position to communicate to Uefa by May 25, 2020, the planned restart of their domestic competitions — including the date of restart and the competition format.’

For UEFA, the ‘ideal scenario’ is for all domestic leagues to be completed so that clubs can ‘qualify for UEFA competitions on merit’.

UEFA chief Alexander Ceferin handed the deadline to all leagues amid the current uncertainty

Last week, it had been reported that in the event that government provisions would not allow for a nation’s domestic league to resume, places for competitions in Europe would be decided on ‘sporting merit’.

Arsenal returned to training on Monday and were photographed observing the social distancing rules. Players trained in groups of five and all drove to the training ground individually.

It follows after Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, revealed that he had held discussions with the Premier League in a bid to help the competition get back ‘up and running’ again.

He said in the House of Commons: ‘I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community.’

German football is set to return on May 9, while talks have taken place in Italy over a possible return to football come the end of May.