UFC 249 will not happen April 18 and all other events are postponed indefinitely

“Today, we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney, and the highest level of ESPN … and the powers that be there asked me to stand down and not do this event next Saturday,” White said.

Additionally, all other UFC events have been postponed indefinitely.

“While the organization was fully prepared to proceed with UFC 249, ESPN has requested the postponement of the event and subsequent bouts until further notice in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” a UFC spokesperson said in a statement to CNN on Thursday.

“UFC looks forward to resuming the full live events schedule as soon as possible.”