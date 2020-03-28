Ugly fight breaks out on Twitter between fans of #SidNaaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee – find out why! | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is over but it looks like fan wars won’t end anytime soon. The lockdown has meant that fans have more time to obssess over their idols. As of now, #Devo is trending in India. There is a huge fan war going on between fans of Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla – Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. It is quite a long story. Yesterday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was doing a live chat with her fans, Rashami Desai also joined in. The ladies were asked about their take on #SidNaaz’s latest song, Bhula Dunga. Devoleena said that she liked the song but did not feel highly about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry. She said her favourite would always be Sidharth and Rashami Desai. This clearly upset the fans of Shehnaaz Gill and #SidNaaz who trolled her. Not one to take things lying down, Devoleena also gave it back to trolls. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill on the backlash of tolerating Sidharth Shukla’s temper: I don’t bring self-respect between people I love or trust

We can see that whatever has happened has annoyed the #SidNaaz fandom to no end. On the positive side, Bhula Dunga has touched 30 million and everyone is damn happy.

