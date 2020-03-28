Ugly fight breaks out on Twitter between fans of #SidNaaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee – find out why! | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is over but it looks like fan wars won’t end anytime soon. The lockdown has meant that fans have more time to obssess over their idols. As of now, #Devo is trending in India. There is a huge fan war going on between fans of Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla – Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. It is quite a long story. Yesterday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was doing a live chat with her fans, Rashami Desai also joined in. The ladies were asked about their take on #SidNaaz’s latest song, Bhula Dunga. Devoleena said that she liked the song but did not feel highly about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry. She said her favourite would always be Sidharth and Rashami Desai. This clearly upset the fans of Shehnaaz Gill and #SidNaaz who trolled her. Not one to take things lying down, Devoleena also gave it back to trolls. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill on the backlash of tolerating Sidharth Shukla’s temper: I don’t bring self-respect between people I love or trust

Jaise devo kar Rahi hai o galat hai nakli babhi ye sab usko sidra pasand hai toh thik hai per sana ko ye sab q bolna sana ne devo ko nahi taunt mara hai kuch nahi bola hai fir bhi nicha dekhane lagi huwi hai — ME TUTA HUWA SAJZ HOON ???? (@AmritTi69169818) March 28, 2020

Devo and Rashmi literally tried to defame Sid and they started a MeToo movement against Sid inside the house and Sid was absolutely Devastated becoz of them. So being a SidHeart myself, I absolutely hate them. — SS (@SS01298) March 28, 2020

Latest update Fan says bhula dunga is trending , amazing chemistry of sidnaaz Devo : it is trending bcoz of sidharth shukla . Period Kya baja rhi hai devo sidnaaz walon ki ????#BhulaDunga #SidharthShukla @ohhitshiza @BluntIndianGirl @NandaYashvi @bestversionofkr — Shyam Parmar (@shyampa25125975) March 28, 2020

#DevoRocks

Trend for devo are we ready sidheartssss EPIC ANSWER TO SAZA FANS LETS Trend this#DevoRocks pic.twitter.com/gZLhVR8jlg — Marimar (@marimargal2011) March 28, 2020

Ha evn Devo respect sid a lot. — ❤️?Namrata Ganatra?❤️ (@ganatra_namrata) March 28, 2020

Didn’t I tell u this b4

Aur sid Naaz walo ko kya zaroorat thi waha ja kar toofani machaneki, when they know devo pagal hai & she doesn’t like Sana,

They need to stop Sid Naaz jaap in others ig cmnt sectn, coz this is mainly affecting Sana!!!! — Akane (@Akane58985774) March 28, 2020

Their idol suffered becoz she herself started the controversy becoz she wants the fame….She can do anything to be in limelight whether it is good or bad…Devo is giving back to them I just loved it…!!

She came live & always uses that toxic Sidnaax to get fame.. leech woman — £@rz!n Mirza❤️ (@FarzinMirza) March 28, 2020

This is reality woman against woman. Do you realize that you started this? If you don’t like #SidNaaz you didn’t have to come live and said something? Its quite clear you are doing this intentionally — karen kaur (@karandeepkaur9) March 28, 2020

…THREAD.. Ya i m sidheart but I will support shehnaaz in this because she is not wrong here. She did not spoke a single word against devo and rashmi still she is dragging her in every interview and live video without any reasons. #SidharthShukIa #SidHearts #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/d7FvkBspGF — Ritika Ramani ‘SidHeart’ (@ramani_ritika) March 28, 2020

If you guys don’t like #SidNaaz its ok thats your personal choice but tell your bff @Devoleena_23 as women she needs to respect other women too. If you say shit you ate gonna get it back and then don’t expect sympathy — karen kaur (@karandeepkaur9) March 28, 2020

Just one thing wanna say because of fandom fights that devo is getting so much attention which she doesnt deserve at all. And 2nd thing sana is getting all the hatred just because of this fd fights..#SidNaaz#BhulaDunga30M — Chayanika Das (@chayanikadas20) March 28, 2020

Okay let’s sll pledge NO ATTENTION WILL BE GIVEN TO 2 AUNTIES!! THEY WILL TRY THEIR BEST TO DRAW ATTENTION BY COMMENTING NEGATIVITY REGARDING #ShehnaazGill BUT WE WILL ROYALLY IGNORE THEM JUST THE SAY SIDHARTH IGNORED DEVO IN HIS LIVE. PERIOD #SidNaaz — ???? ????? (@_RKTweets) March 28, 2020

We can see that whatever has happened has annoyed the #SidNaaz fandom to no end. On the positive side, Bhula Dunga has touched 30 million and everyone is damn happy.

