Ugreen's Inaugural Network Attached Storage NASync Series shown at NAB Show 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ugreen, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, is excited to attend the Las Vegas NAB show April 13th to the 17th, where they will showcase its first ever Network Attached Storage (NAS) series, titled the NASync series. The series has launched via popular crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, on March 26 and has since raised over $5 million US dollars with over 10,000 current backers.

UGREEN NAS solutions provide film and television practitioners with more convenient, more efficient, and better data security image storage solutions. The NASync series provides larger and scalable storage space for convenient centralized storage to face the growing demand for storage of pictures, video, and other data. RAID configurations coupled with finance-grade encryption, give NASync an unprecedented level of added security and safety. These devices provide secure remote access to files and data anytime, anywhere. Collaboration between content creation teams can be made easier and more efficient with the ability to allocate roles to team members.

UGREEN NASync series is a versatile range designed to cater to a variety of use scenarios. The NASync DXP480T Plus is specifically designed to meet the needs of creative and media professionals. The NASync DXP2800 and NASync DXP4800 and DXP4800 Plus are tailored for personal and home users. For power users and business solutions, UGREEN offers the NASync DXP6800 Pro and NASync DXP8800 Plus.

The NASync series models are all powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Processor and feature up to Intel® Core™ i7 Processor. Specifically for business and professional users, models such as the NASync DXP6800 Pro, DXP8800 Plus, and DXP480T Plus are equipped with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor. This leads to enhanced responsiveness, efficient data processing, and seamless multi-tasking. Furthermore, the advantage of seamless multimedia processing and transcoding significantly improves the media file playback experience.

Additionally, the NASync DXP6800 Pro, DXP8800 Plus, and DXP480T Plus are all equipped with dual Thunderbolt™ 4 Ports. These ports can be connected to a variety of storage devices, such as mobile hard drives and RAID enclosure, enabling high-speed data transmission. Impressively, the transmission rate for a single port can reach up to 40Gbps.

It’s also noteworthy that both the NASync DXP6800 Pro and DXP8800 Plus models come equipped with dual 10GbE network ports. These two high-speed 10GbE network ports can be combined to provide a total bandwidth of 20GbE, allowing for theoretical download speeds of up to 2500MB/s. Furthermore, the load between the two port links can be dynamically adjusted and balanced, enhancing the overall transmission efficiency.

Every model in the UGREEN NASync series is equipped with an expandable 8GB DDR5 Memory. DDR5 is a significant technological advancement over DDR4, with its performance and transmission capabilities far surpassing its predecessor. In fact, DDR5 operates at speeds 2-3 times faster than DDR4, providing a substantial performance boost. The 8GB DDR5 4800MHz memory offers the latest in processing speeds, leading to significant improvements in software and system performance. For models like NASync 4800 Plus, DXP6800 Pro, DXP8800 Plus and NASync DXP480T Plus, with the capacity to expand memory up to 64GB, even the most resource-intensive software becomes manageable, and multi-tasking is more efficient than ever. Importantly, it accelerates data processing, which is particularly advantageous for tasks such as AI recognition and video transcoding.

The UGREEN NASync series, unlike cloud drives, securely stores substantial amounts of personal data on local devices. This approach significantly reduces the risks of information leakage and surveillance, providing users with control and peace of mind. With its professional data security features, such as multiple layers of protection and high-strength encryption, the series ensures the safety and privacy of user data.

The series prioritizes data security during transmission by employing secure protocols like SSL/TLS. It uses robust SHA256 encryption, a standard in the financial and communications sectors, to safeguard user account information and password confidentiality. The app’s built-in Security Manager offers real-time protection and conducts scheduled virus scans to ensure data security.

Price and Availability

UGREEN is offering a limited 35% off on the products. Here are the details:

Model Limited 35% off MSRP DXP2800 $259 $399.99 DXP4800 $389 $599.99 DXP4800 Plus $454 $699.99 DXP6800 Pro $649 $999.99 DXP8800 Plus $974 $1499.99 DXP480T Plus $519 $799.99

Know more here.

About UGREEN

Established in 2012, UGREEN specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. UGREEN has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com .

Contact info:

