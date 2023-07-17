UK based The Rodnight Partnership ties up with India's PLUSS for neonatal cooling device 'MiraCradle'

Partnership will enhance availability of MiraCradle in Middle East, Africa, SE Asia

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UK based The Rodnight Partnership announced a partnership with Gurugram based Pluss Advanced Technologies Limited (PLUSS), to enhance availability of ‘MiraCradle’, a unique neonatal cooling device in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia markets.

MiraCradle® is the world’s first non-electronic, portable device based on Phase Change Materials (PCMs), developed in partnership with Christian Medical College, Vellore. The MiraCradle® neonatal cooler is an affordable passive cooling device that uses advanced phase change material (PCM) technology to induce therapeutic hypothermia among newborns suffering from birth asphyxia. MiraCradle® can bring the much-needed hypothermic therapy to neonates through affordable passive cooling at a fraction of the price as compared to alternate active cooling methods.

“We are delighted to partner with The Rodnight Partnership which will further drive the market penetration of the life-saving technology of this product throughout Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Their knowledge of the neonatal market and the relevant channels will allow us to vastly increase the speed with which we can serve these markets with high need potential,” said Udit Mangal, Vice President & Business Head-Lifesciences, Pluss Advanced Technologies.

Martin Rodnight, Managing Director of The Rodnight Partnership said: “We are very much looking forward to working with Pluss Advanced Technologies and growing their international business. The MiraCradle® is a perfect fit for our product range as we develop our neonatal presence in the market.”

Founded in 2009, The Rodnight Partnership was established as a consultancy to assist medical manufacturing companies in their international endeavours, particularly in the field of channel management and distribution.

PLUSS’s PCM technology-based solutions have also received awards for applications in medical, pharmaceuticals, buildings, refrigeration, and logistics, in India and overseas. The materials are used in a variety of sectors and help the world meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals targets.

About PLUSS

Founded in 1994, Pluss Advanced Technologies started with R&D and manufacturing of specialized polymers. In 2007, Pluss commenced development in the field of Phase Change Materials (PCMs) technology. In 2012, the company raised equity funds from Tata Capital Innovations Funds and expanded R&D, developed, and commercialized first of its kind temperature control solutions using proprietary materials, addressed unmet need of temperature control across refrigeration, cold storage, cold-chain logistics, HVAC, and healthcare sectors. The company today has a global presence with its own subsidiary in Netherlands. Pluss has received several awards and recognitions, including the National Technology Day award from Government of India twice, in 2017 and 2021; and the CII Innovation award twice, in 2014 and 2017. It has also received the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Innovators under 35 awards, in 2016 and 2017. Since 2021, Pluss has become a subsidiary of Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), a Murugappa Group company. Please also visit www.pluss.co.in

Please also visit www.miracradle.com and www.pluss.co.in.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/uk-based-the-rodnight-partnership-ties-up-with-indias-pluss-for-neonatal-cooling-device-miracradle-301878283.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

