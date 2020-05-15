UK coronavirus death toll nears 34,000 as another 384 lives are lost

The number of lives lost to coronavirus in the UK has risen by 384, the Department of Health has confirmed – bringing it to 33,998.

The latest figure includes those who died in hospitals, as well as fatalities in care homes and private residences.

A 15-year-old child was the youngest victim in England among the latest hospital casualties, while a 30-year-old with no known underlying health conditions also died after contracting the virus.

A further 3,560 people had tested positive for the virus by 9am this morning, with the overall number of diagnosed cases reaching 236,711.

Earlier this afternoon health authorities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland announced that a further 256 people had died in hospital.

This number includes 186 deaths in England, 46 in Scotland, nine in Wales, and 15 in Northern Ireland, announced by their respective health authorities.

It means 28,040 people have now died in hospitals across the four countries.

This is where the most recent hospital deaths occurred:

East of England – 29

London – 20

Midlands – 50

North East and Yorkshire – 23

North West – 31

South East – 26

South West – 7

Scotland – 46

Wales – 9

Northern Ireland – 15



In England 24,345 people have now died in hospital, while there have been 1,173 coronavirus fatalities in Wales.

This afternoon Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 46 Covid-19 patients had died, bringing the country’s death toll to 2,053.

Northern Ireland’s hospital death toll is now 469.

More than 12,500 care home residents have died since the outbreak of the pandemic, with less than 30% of them dying in hospital.

Earlier today figures showed the number of deaths in English and Welsh care homes so far this year is 23,000 higher than last year – with more than 12,500 deaths confirmed to be Covid-19 related.

Heartbreaking data released this morning shows that since the start of the pandemic, coronavirus has become the leading cause of death in male care home residents, and the second among females.

More than 40% of those who died after contracting the virus had dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, the research shows.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning showed that the 23,136 more people died between December 28 and May 1 compared to 12 months earlier.

Researchers are now investigating the surge in non-coronavirus deaths among care home residents.

It comes as the government faces mounting criticism for failing to prevent the disease spreading in care homes.

Between December 28 and May 1 there were 73,180 deaths of care home residents, of which 12,526 involved Covid-19.

More than 70% of these coronavirus deaths occurred in the homes, with the rest in hospitals.

People with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease were among the most vulnerable, the study found.

Among deaths involving Covid-19, these conditions were involved in 42.5% of all deaths of care home residents.

The highest number of care home deaths were recorded in the South East, followed by the North West.