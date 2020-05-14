UK Macca’s sign sparks frenzy

McDonald’s in the UK has been swamped with orders after reopening its first 15 restaurants for delivery – with delivery drivers seen queuing outside branches.

In Australia Macca’s has stayed open for drive-through, delivery and take-away, however, social distancing measures were introduced and dining in was banned.

However in the UK all outlets were shuttered for nearly two months in response to the coronavirus pandemic — meaning Big Mac fans have had a long time without their McDonald’s fix.

On Wednesday McDonald’s UK opened several of its stores but some hungry diners were complaining they couldn’t place orders on UberEats.

British branches are operating with a limited menu and reduced opening hours due to having fewer staff in kitchens.

McDonald’s has also introduced a spending limit of £25 ($47) when ordering from UberEats to try to control the high number of orders.

This limit will also be in place next week when McDonald’s reopens 40 drive-through lanes.

media_camera Delivery drivers were seen queuing for orders when UK McDonald’s stores reopened. Picture: Crystal Pix/Backgrid

Dining areas will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future, while McDonald’s has also suspended its click and collect service via the My McDonald’s app.

But the reopening was met with fury from some customers, claiming they were unable to order from their usual branch, despite previously ordering from there via UberEats before the coronavirus lockdown.

One person told The Sun: “I’ve been waiting all this time to order a McDonald’s and now this? How can I live too far away? I live in Dalston and the restaurant is a five-minute walk from my house. The system has been live for 20 minutes and already there’s an issue. It beggars belief!”

media_camera Delivery riders queue up outside a McDonald’s restaurant in East London. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Another person tweeted: “I’m within two minutes of McDonald’s Boreham; why is it saying I’m too far away?”

Customers have said they’ve been getting a message on Uber Eats that reads: “Too far away: It looks as though McDonald’s isn’t close enough for delivery.”

media_camera Customers complained of lengthy delays or being unable to order. Picture: Crystal Pix/Backgrid

Queues of cars have also been spotted outside some McDonald’s restaurants – despite branches being closed to the public – though it isn’t clear if these cars are customers who are trying to order, or UberEats drivers.

UK Maccas drive-throughs are not due to reopen until next week.

McDonald’s has been known to drop off UberEats when orders are high.

The fast food chain has been replying to some customers explaining that branches are experiencing a high level of demand.

One diner also tweeted the company saying: “Might be the first in the country. I love you McDonald’s.”

media_camera A sign confirming one outlet was open, but only for delivery orders. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Responding to several users on Twitter, McDonald’s said: “Some of our restaurants are currently experiencing very high levels of orders and may not be able to facilitate all delivery requests and deliveries may become temporarily unavailable.

“Please do check back soon on Uber Eats.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson told The Sun that restaurants are currently unable to process as many orders as usual.

They said: “We’re delighted to be back in 15 restaurants for McDelivery only from today.

“The safety of our employees is a priority and our pilot restaurants are operating differently, with social distancing and smaller teams.

“In order not to put any pressure on our restaurant teams, this means we are unable to process as many delivery orders as usual.

“We ask customers to please bear with us as we adjust to the new ways of working.”

An Uber Eats spokeswoman said: “As some McDonald’s stores begin to reopen in the UK, demand is very high.

media_camera The UK has announced a phased lifting of lockdown. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

“We urge customers to be patient as we work with McDonald’s to help to ensure that orders are fulfilled.”

To help keep staff in reopened stores, all workers have been given gloves and face masks, plus they’ll be required to have temperature checks before starting their shift.

Perspex screens have also been installed in kitchen areas to help maintain social distances.

Customers are being asked to pay with card and contactless payments where possible.

