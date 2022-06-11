UK military investigating quantum computers for battlefield tanks

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has bought a quantum computer that doesn’t require bulky cooling equipment, meaning it could one day be installed on military hardware such as tanks

A Challenger 2 tank during a training exercise in Salisbury, UK Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has bought a quantum computer in the hope that the technology can be installed in battlefield tanks, says Richard Murray, the CEO of Orca Computing. Orca announced the deal with the MoD this week, but the initial focus is on research and training.

“This device we’re shipping to them certainly won’t do anything a classical computer won’t, and I suppose, in that view, it’s a research tool,” says Murray. “There’s a lot of activity being funded at the moment on upskilling …