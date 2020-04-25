UK’s grim milestone prediction as baby survives COVID-19

Britain could hit the grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 deaths shortly, as a six-month-old baby received a guard of honour for beating the deadly illness.

As the death toll rises, the government is facing growing criticism over its response to the pandemic. It was slower to impose a lockdown than European peers and is struggling to raise its testing capacity.

Back in mid-March the government’s chief scientific adviser said that keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be a “good outcome”.

Deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom increased on Friday by 684 in 24 hours to 19,506, meaning the 20,000 mark may well be crossed on Saturday.

Britain has the fifth-highest official coronavirus death toll in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France.

The total number of deaths is likely to be thousands higher once more comprehensive but lagging figures that include deaths in nursing homes are added.

The global death toll climbed Saturday toward 200,000, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be far higher.

media_camera A medical professional tests a worker of Britain’s NHS for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at a testing facility at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru in Leicester, central England. Picture: AFP

A six-month-old baby who was being treated for COVID-19 received a guard of honour while being moved out of isolation at a hospital in the UK on Friday.

The hospital said baby Erin was in an isolation room with her mother, Emma, for two weeks while undergoing treatment for the highly contagious virus. This video (see above) shows Erin receiving a guard of honour from staff.

“Today, little Erin beat COVID-19 after testing negative,” the hospital said.

“She is still being treated for other conditions at Alder Hey, but is making good progress.”

media_camera People go for a walk in Victoria Park in East London during the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: AFP

WHO WARNS AGAINST ‘IMMUNITY PASSPORTS’

The World Health Organisation said on Saturday there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from coronavirus are protected from a second infection – even if they now have antibodies against it.

The concept of “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” has been floated as a way of allowing people protected against reinfection to return to work. But the Geneva-based U.N. health agency says in a scientific brief released Saturday that more research is needed. It says that “at this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody- mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk- free certificate.”’ It argues that people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice, and such certificates could raise the risks of continued virus transmission.

WHO adds that tests for antibodies of the new coronavirus also “need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability.”

AUSSIE DEATHS RISE AS SOCIAL DISTANCING IGNORED

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 80 as the nation commemorated Anzac Day at home due to social distancing measures.

Tasmania recorded its tenth COVID-19 fatality with a 90-year-old man dying at the Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe.

Nine of Tasmania’s deaths have been in the northwest, where an outbreak has been responsible for more than 130 of the island’s 207 cases and earlier this month forced the closure of Burnie’s two hospitals.

Almost 6700 cases have now been recorded nationwide, a relatively modest increase on the 6565 a week ago. At the peak of the crisis at the end of March, cases were rising by over 200 a day.

media_camera A lone surfer is found surfing out the back of Bondi Beach greeted by the Police as he came in to shore in Bondi, Sydney, April 25 2020. Picture: Gaye Gerard/ Sunday Telegraph

There were 12 new cases in NSW, four of which were recorded at a western Sydney nursing home.

Caddens’ Anglicare Newmarch House – where a fifth person died on Friday morning – has now recorded 48 infections, making it NSW’s largest ongoing coronavirus cluster.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the virus as “cagey”, “energetic” and “sneaky”, and urged members of the public to continue adhering to social distancing restrictions.

“If people become too relaxed or complacent, the virus can take off,” he told reporters.

media_camera Closing of Coogee Beach on Anzac Day in Sydney, Australia on April 25 after social distancing rules were ignored. Picture: Gaye Gerard/ Sunday Telegraph

“We know we’re doing well, but don’t let it lull you into a false sense of security.” Victoria has recorded just three new cases to a total of 1346. Fourteen of these have been connected to Albert Road Clinic, a private 80-bed psychiatric facility run by Ramsay Health Care.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the clinic had effectively been shut down.

Anyone who attended on or after March 24 is at risk of developing COVID-19. In Queensland, two new cases brought the total to 1026, while in Western Australian there was only one new case bringing the state’s total to 549. In the ACT, cases rose by one to 106, while in South Australia there were no new cases for a third day in a row, keeping the total at 438.

media_camera Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier during the Anzac Day commemorative service at the Australian War Memorial. Picture: Getty

Social distancing measures meant Anzac Day services were either viewed on television, through social media channels or commemorated on the drives of people’s homes.

The televised Dawn Service at the Australia War Memorial in Canberra was reduced to a small number of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Governor-General David Hurley, New Zealand High Commissioner Dame Annette King and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.

HUNT REJECTS MASKS FROM CHINA

Meanwhile, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has knocked back the offer of protective medical masks at inflated prices from Wuhan, China, the starting point of the virus.

“What we offered and were able to secure was longer-term contracts for volume and time, not one-off inflated purchases,” he told Nine newspapers.

media_camera A Chinese meat vendor wears a protective mask as she serves a customer at her stall at a food market in Beijing, China. Picture: Getty

The minister said that early in the spread of virus, a procurement team together with high level diplomatic efforts had locked in supply lines of masks, test kits and ventilators.

In the private sector the huge increase in demand has led to claims of profiteering, with prices for N95 masks rising sharply.

LOCKDOWNS START TO EASE IN ASIA

A tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace Saturday with the reopening in India of neighbourhood stores that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards.

The relaxation of the super-strict Indian lockdown came with major caveats. It did not apply to hundreds of quarantined towns and other hot spots that have been hit hardest by the outbreak that has killed at least 775 people in India and terrified its multitudes of poor who live hand-to-mouth in slum conditions too crowded for social distancing.

Shopping malls also remained closed across the country. Still, for families that run small stores, being able to earn again brought relief.

media_camera An Indian man wearing a protective mask sits on a bench, as India remains under an unprecedented lockdown over the highly contagious coronavirus in New Delhi, India. Picture: Getty

“This is a good decision,” said Amit Sharma, an architect. “We have to open a few things and let the economy start moving. The poor people should have some source of income. This virus is going to be a long-term problem.” Last week, India also allowed manufacturing and farming activities to resume in rural areas to ease the economic plight of millions of daily wage-earners left without work by the country’s lockdown imposed March 24. India’s stay-home restrictions have allowed people out of their homes only to buy food, medicine or other essentials.

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities on Saturday reported no new deaths for the 10th straight day in China, where the virus originated.

media_camera Chinese policemen wear protective masks during a national mourning to mourn victims of COVID-19 at Shanghai People’s Heros Memorial Tower in Shanghai, China. Picture: Getty

And South Korea reported just 10 fresh cases, the eighth day in a row its daily jump came below 20. There were no new deaths for the second straight day. In Sri Lanka, however, the lockdown was tightened, not eased, confirming a pattern of one-step-forward, one-step-back also seen elsewhere as countries battle the pandemic, trying to juggle public health against the health of shut- down economies.

media_camera People wears face mask sitting spread out for social distance efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture: AP

Sri Lanka had partially lifted a month long curfew during daytime hours in more than two thirds of the country. But it reimposed a 24-hour lockdown countrywide after a surge Friday of 46 new infections, the highest increase in a day on the Indian Ocean island. The new curfew remains in effect until Monday.

Pope Francis appealed to people to pray for funeral home workers, saying: “What they do is so heavy and sad. They really feel the pain of this pandemic.”

EUROPE’S PLANS FOR EASING RESTRICTIONS

In Europe, Belgium sketched out plans for a progressive lockdown relaxation, starting May 4 with the resumption of non-essential treatment in hospitals and the reopening of textile and sewing shops so people can make face masks.

Bars and restaurants would be allowed to start reopening June 8, although Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes also cautioned that a surge in infections could alter the timeline and that “nothing is set in stone.”

media_camera A man wearing a mask with the colours of Rome’s soccer club AS Roma stands by a mural of late Italian anti-fascist and syndicalist Tina Costa, in the San Lorenzo district of Rome. Picture: AFP

In France, the government is preparing to gingerly ease one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns from May 11.

Denmark has reopened schools for the youngest grades.

Kids in Spain will get their first fresh air in weeks on Sunday when a total ban on letting them outside is relaxed.

media_camera A vendor wearing a protective face mask watches a customer choosing vegetables at the open Cadillac market near the southwestern city of Bordeaux. Picture: AFP

After 44 days indoors, they’ll be allowed to take one toy or scooter with them but not play together for the adult-supervised one-hour excursions no further than one kilometre from home.

Without a tried-and-tested action plan for how to pull countries out of coronavirus lockdown, the world is seeing a patchwork of approaches.

Schools reopen in one country, stay closed in others; face masks are mandatory in some places, a recommendation elsewhere.

AMERICAN STATES REOPEN AS OTHERS STAY SHUT

In the US, Republican governors in Georgia and Oklahoma allowed salons, spas and barbershops to reopen, while Alaska opened the way for restaurants to resume dine-in service and retail shops and other businesses to open their doors, all with limitations. Some Alaska municipalities chose to maintain stricter rules.

Though limited in scope, and subject to social-distancing restrictions, the reopenings marked a symbolic milestone in the debate raging in the United States and beyond as to how quickly political leaders should lift economically devastating lockdown orders.

media_camera Barber and owner of Chris Edwards wears a mask and cuts the hair of customer as others wait at Peachtree Battle Barber Shop in Atlanta. Picture: AP

In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in outdoor activities such as golf and motorised boating. Michigan has nearly 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19, behind only New York and New Jersey.

During a White House press briefing Friday, President Donald Trump spoke optimistically of the economy but also asked people to continue social distancing and using face coverings.

The same day, Trump signed a $484 billion bill to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the pandemic. Over the past five weeks, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid, or about 1 in 6 US workers.

Trump also said his widely criticised comments suggesting people can ingest or inject disinfectant to fight COVID-19 were an attempt at sarcasm.

