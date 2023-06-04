UL Solutions Joins Forces with SIRIM Berhad to Expand Fire Door Testing

The collaboration between UL Solutions and SIRIM Berhad helps manufacturers advance fire door safety in Southeast Asia and enhances market access by enabling fire safety testing in Malaysia.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its collaboration with SIRIM Berhad to expand fire door testing in Malaysia through the UL Solutions Witnessed Test Data Program (WTDP). Through the agreement, product test data generated by SIRIM during the WTDP visit will be submitted for evaluation and acceptance by UL Solutions.

SIRIM Berhad, an industrial research and technology organization under the purview of Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry, can now conduct UL Solutions-witnessed fire door testing at its laboratory in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, in accordance with UL 10B, the Standard for Fire Tests of Door Assemblies, UL 10C, the Standard for Positive Pressure Fire Tests of Door Assemblies, and ULC-S104, the Standard Method for Fire Tests of Door Assemblies.

“Fire doors are essential to the success of passive fire protection systems. Demonstrating product conformity can help fire door manufacturers build trust with their customers and other key stakeholders,” said Jack Xu, director and regional general manager, Asia, in the Built Environment group at UL Solutions. “Future Witnessed Test Data Program visits will continue to confirm that SIRIM’s fire testing laboratory in Shah Alam is well-equipped to provide reliable and accurate test data to UL Solutions. By collaborating with SIRIM, we are working toward a safer world by enabling fire door testing and enhancing market access in Southeast Asia.”

The WTDP enables SIRIM’s testing at customer or third-party test facilities to be witnessed by UL Solutions personnel. UL Solutions assessed SIRIM’s fire testing laboratory in Shah Alam under the WTDP by conducting a UL 10C fire endurance and hose stream test to determine if the facility meets program requirements.

“We are delighted to collaborate with UL Solutions and offer fire door testing in closer proximity to manufacturers in Southeast Asia,” said Dato’ Indera Dr. Ahmad Sabirin Arshad, president and group CEO of SIRIM. “SIRIM and UL Solutions are leveraging our combined capabilities and expertise to help fire door manufacturers advance fire safety for Southeast Asia’s built environment.”

UL Solutions operates in over 150 locations in more than 40 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. Starting with UL Standard 10 in 1903, UL Solutions has been a leader in testing, certifying and inspecting fire doors for over 100 years.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

