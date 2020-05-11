Ulrika Jonsson, 52, strips down to a black bikini as she sunbathes amid lockdown 

She’s been forced to isolate apart from her new boyfriend as she spends the UK coronavirus lockdown with her family.

And Ulrika Jonsson took advantage of Sunday’s stunning weather as she topped up on her tan in her garden amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing images from her sunbathing session on Instagram, the presenter, 52, joked about her ‘tiny t***’ as she stripped down to a plain black bikini.

The host tapped into full relaxation mode as she chilled on a recliner chair for some well-deserved me-time.

Blonde beauty Ulrika covered her shoulder-length tresses and her make-up free visage with a retro bucket hat as she captioned the images: ‘Sun’s out, tiny t*** out’.

Earlier in the month, the media personality made a very crude joke about her celibate life as she shared an image of a cardboard box which had ‘lift flaps to tear perforations’ written on it.

She captioned the snap: ‘I have no perforations but it has been a while since someone lifted my flaps. #justsaying’.

Ulrika also responded to fans in the comments. In reply to one follower who said they ‘feel like a nun’, the former weather presenter replied: ‘I like a snuggle with my doggies and a herbal sleeping tablet… #rocknroll’.

Despite her lack of a love life, the TV star has been keeping herself busy by doing some cooking.

Sharing a picture of her latest breakfast, she wrote: ‘Lie-in till 05.39hrs. Breakfast of rhubarb, Greek yog and hazelnuts. Stayed up too late bingeing on Normal People. So beautiful. And because, quite frankly, I’m addicted to love. #loveaddict’.

Her social media activity came after the blonde joked she will ‘be a virgin again’ once current lockdown laws are lifted due to being separated from her new boyfriend for an extended period of time.

The frustrated mother-of-four is currently adhering to government mandated policies regarding self-quarantine and social distancing in the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

But remaining at home for the foreseeable future has put a minor strain on her blossoming romance with a new partner, whose name is yet to be made public, because the couple had only just started to develop the physical side of their relationship before Britain was gripped by the deadly virus.

Addressing the issue in her BEST magazine column, Ulrika admitted it was all the more frustrating because she had entered the relationship after ending a sexually ‘barren’ 14-year marriage to her third husband, Brian Monet.