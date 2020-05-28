Ulrika Jonsson reveals she gave her a book about ‘female sexual fantasies’ for 16th birthday

Ulrika Jonsson has penned a tribute to her daughter Martha for her 16th birthday and revealed among the gifts she gave her was a book about ‘female sexual fantasies’.

The TV presenter, 52, wrote a lengthy message to the teen who she described as ’empathetic’ and ‘confident’ and joked she ‘hadn’t really experienced tantrums til she came along’.

Ulrika wrote: ‘This girl. Martha Sky Hope. Sweet 16 today! A Gemini to end all Geminis.

Family: Ulrika Jonsson, 52, has penned a tribute to her daughter Martha for her 16th birthday and revealed among the gifts she gave her was a book about ‘female sexual fantasies’

‘Came screaming out of the sunroof because she had stubbornly rejected the cephalic position in preparation for labour and I should have known then she would always do things her own way.

‘I desperately wanted a third child after the previous one was a bit broken.

But her arrival would have been easier if I hadn’t fallen and broken my ankle 4 weeks before and was forced to stumble around with a plastered leg; sizeable belly; crutches and ridiculously sized breasts.

‘True, I hadn’t really experienced tantrums til she came along. There were whispers of ‘third child syndrome’ but she never fitted a template, our Martha. She just stamped her feet and repeated time and time again: ‘I just don’t wanna’.

Sweet: Ulrika wrote a lengthy tribute to the teen who she described as ’empathetic’ and ‘confident’ and joked she ‘hadn’t really experienced tantrums til she came along’

‘I gave her the nickname Moo because her eyelashes were unashamedly long, like moo cows’.

‘Everyone adored her – her beauty; her breathtaking brightness and ability to learn but it was her spirit which eclipsed all else.

‘Now at 16, she has grown into our very own social justice warrior – strong on feminism, racism, gay rights and environmentalism.

‘She is militant in her approach and relentless in her response. She’s empathetic and cares for others and cannot bear injustices.

Adorable: Ulrika posted a photo of herself cradling Martha as a baby along with other photos taken of mother and daughter over the years

Ulrika wrote: ‘There were whispers of ‘third child syndrome’ but she never fitted a template, our Martha’

Ulrika added: ‘She just stamped her feet and repeated time and time again: ‘I just don’t wanna’ ‘

‘She is confident but shows humility and has the best resting b***hface in the business. She’s an education; a whirlwind and a passionate sensitivity.

‘We salute you, Moo. (Mummy hopes you enjoy your books about feminism and female sexual fantasies. Yes, you read right). #marthamoo’.

Ulrika shared several snaps of Martha including some taken on her birthday holding her cake along with a few of her as a small child.

Ulrika also posted a photo of herself cradling Martha as a baby along with other photos taken of mother and daughter over the years.

She wrote: ‘I gave her the nickname Moo because her eyelashes were unashamedly long, like moo cows’

Ulrika said: ‘Everyone adored her – her beauty; her breathtaking brightness and ability to learn but it was her spirit which eclipsed all else’

She added: ‘Now at 16, she has grown into our very own social justice warrior – strong on feminism, racism, gay rights and environmentalism’

Along with Martha, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner is also mother to Cameron, 25, Bo, 20, and Malcolm, 11, from previous relationships.

It comes after Ulrika revealed lockdown has brought her closer to her ex-husband of 14 years, Brian Monet.

The star, who has been vocal about her ‘baron sexless marriage’ and their ‘devastating lack of intimacy’, revealed how the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to work together, since he moved out 18 months ago.

She wrote in The Sun: ‘If you told me two years ago that a cruel and punitive virus would devastate the globe and make me spend more time with my ex-husband, I’d have believed the first part but not the latter.’

The Swedish star went on to say she felt there was ‘some kind of galvanising moment’ between them, because the ‘children need their father’.

Ulrika wrote: ‘She is militant in her approach and relentless in her response. She’s empathetic and cares for others and cannot bear injustices’

She continued: ‘As we moved forward, only capable of taking one day at a time because that’s all any of us can really do, I felt a real joining of forces, we’ve never, ever argued over the children, so arrangements remained fluid and flexible.

‘I would offer to get things at the shops for him and vice versa. It seemed churlish for me to be cooking for three children while he sits in his home, across the road, ­eating on his own, so I would ask him over to eat with us.’

Ulrika shut down any hopes of a reconciliation as she has moved on with a new boyfriend, who she said helped to end her five-year sex drought.

But the pair are isolating apart, and Ulrika crudely joked she’ll be a virgin again by the time lockdown ends.