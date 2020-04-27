Umar Akmal banned for three years from all forms of cricket



Umar Akmal failed to report spot-fixing offers in PSL. (Source: File Photo)

Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years on corruption charges, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

“Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a tweet.

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Umar, who turns 30 next month, pleaded guilty to not reporting spot-fixing offers in Pakistan Super League (PSL) which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year. “I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India,” he had said in an interview.

The PCB formally charged Umar with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20. The charges come under Article 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, which indicate that players can be punished for a minimum of five years if they fail to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event.

