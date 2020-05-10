‘Unbelievable speeds’: 19-year-old charged after Mercedes clocked doing 308 km/h on QEW | CBC News

A 19-year-old man has been charged with street racing after the Mercedes he was driving was clocked doing 308 km/h on the QEW.

“This is the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard of,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter.

The veteran OPP officer said he was “pretty much speechless” when he heard how fast the car was going before provincial police managed to pull it over in Burlington around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“This could have turned into the most devastating, fatal crash ever.”

The 19-year-old was driving his parents’ car and had another 19-year-old man riding in the passenger seat, according to Schmidt.

The teen’s licence was suspended, the car impounded and he was also charged with stunt and dangerous driving.

“Unbelievable speeds. We’re talking 191 miles an hour … 85 metres a second, 280 feet per second,” explained Schmidt, who said the car was driving so fast other drivers would not have been able to react to get out of its way in time.

“It takes time for people to recognize threats and issues on the highway and be able to react to it and avoid a collision. This is absolutely egregious for anyone to be going those kinds of speeds,” said the officer.

Schmidt added the QEW is not a race track and even if a driver thinks they can handle high speeds and be the “coolest guy on the bloc,” the driver was putting others on the road at risk.

“I’m sure he’s got a little bit of explaining to do to mom and dad this Mother’s Day morning, wondering why [their] car is no longer in the garage.”

As the officer stopped the vehicle, Schmidt said other drivers were reportedly “honking in delight that this vehicle and this driver was taken off the road.”

With road safety week set to start Tuesday, Schmidt said the speeding incident highlights the kind of behaviour that “can’t continue.”

OPP officers in the Toronto region have charged about 150 people with street racing since May 1, he added.

“You may think you’re in control until that moment you’re out of control,” said Schmidt. “At that point there is nothing you can do and you are going to be out of control and you’re going to be done.”