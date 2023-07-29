Uncovering Opportunities: Driving and Restraining Factors in the Global IoT Chip Market 2023-2030

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global IoT Chip Market by Product, End-Use Application – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation – Forecast 2023-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global IoT Chip Market on a global scale is expected to experience substantial growth, with a significant CAGR forecasted for the upcoming period.

Regional revenue generation has been boosted by economic and significant infrastructure development.

The analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption has enabled market participants to capitalize on potential opportunities. Furthermore, the accompanied qualitative and quantitative parameters in the report, including detailed analysis, have highlighted the market’s driving and restraining factors.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global IoT Chip Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global IoT Chip Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Logic Devices, Memory Devices, Processors, and Sensors. The Memory Devices is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use Application, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, BFSI, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Wearable Devices. The Agriculture is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global IoT Chip Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Potential demand attributed to growing utilization of electronic devices

Increasing penetration of IoT devices together with a widespread network of connectivity

Favorable governmental initiatives towards IoT advancements in industrial sectors

Restraints

Concern regarding the data privacy and data security

Opportunities

Ongoing investments to strengthen IT infrastructure across the globe

Proliferation in the usage of portable devices worldwide

Rising research and development associated with development of integrated solutions

Challenges

Scarcity of standard protocols coupled with high power consumption by IoT chip-based applications

Companies Mentioned

Espressif Systems

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lantronix, Inc.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Semtech Corporation

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Telit Corporate Group

