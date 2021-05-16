Understand DevOps with this comprehensive online course bundle

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: The Complete DevOps Certifications Bundle is on sale for £28.46 as of May 14, saving you 87% on list price.

DevOps professionals are paid well to make sure the product runs smoothly. If you’re interested in joining the field, the Complete DevOps Certifications Courses and Practice Tests Bundle can help you become an in-demand DevOps professional.

Developed by , an established certification training provider, this bundle is specifically designed to help you become an IT systems and networks professional through hours of premium instructional video content. It also provides over 300 practice tests on industry-standard DevOps certifications, so you can get all the practice you need to pass those exams.

With 12 courses available, you can expect to learn how to develop chatbots with Diagflow and NodeJS, build container infrastructure platform and tools, and develop a modular approach for coding. You’ll also learn how to build cloud-enabled services and applications.

These courses would cost more than £200 if purchased individually, but for a limited time, you can grab this bundle for only £28.46.