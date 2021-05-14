Understand how to handle data with this online bootcamp

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: The Complete Big Data and Power BI Bundle is on sale for £28.28 as of May 13, saving you 91% on list price.

It’s clear in today’s business landscape that companies live and die by how quickly they respond to trends. But keeping up with market fluctuations and changes in the supply chain are not easy tasks by any means. These things take the expertise of an entire team, starting with data analysts. The ability to wrangle big data and use it to fuel decisions is a highly sought after skill and as a result, folks that possess it earn a pretty penny.

The good news is you can get a grip on this data-driven world, and even start the journey to a new career, with this Complete Big Data and Power BI Bundle. And you only need about £30 and 30 hours of your time.

Through five courses tackling Microsoft Excel, Access, and Power BI, you’ll learn how tools you already have in your arsenal can be used to handle big data. You’ll look at the advanced features of Microsoft Excel, which is basically the eighth wonder of the world. This old-school spreadsheet program has morphed into one of the most essential tools for handling big data in 2021. Funny how that happens.

You’ll also take a deep dive into Power BI, a business analytics platform that gives you even more options to visualise your data. And finally, there are two courses on Access 2019 – the Database Management System that helps store and manage data easily – that will get you up to speed on the basics and more advanced capabilities of the app.

Worth £335 when bought separately, you can get all five in the Complete Big Data and Power BI Bundle and spend just £28.28.