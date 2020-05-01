Understanding Standardized Testing for Homeschoolers
Annual testing is required for all students regardless of how the method used to educate them. Traditional students take these tests in the classroom with their classmates and homeschoolers have options on how this can be completed.
The purpose of national standardized testing is to measure a student’s level of understanding of the material covered by each section or booklet. It covers the basic subjects such as math, reading, grammar, science and other topics depending on the grade level and state requirements. Educators use the scores to determine if students are learning what they need to in school to successfully pass these tests, evaluate curriculum and teaching methods and decide if students have met the minimum so they can enter the next grade. All students are required to take this on a yearly basis, typically in April, and it can last through the week so students are not overwhelmed with the impact or schedule.
Students in 3rd grade and above can take this test through an online portal connected with the homeschool program which may be easier and less restricted by the state or county’s requirements because the system will automatically time each session as dictated by the test. There is also no way to see the information ahead of time like with the booklet so once the student provides an answer, reviews and submits then the information is captured and cannot be changed. The appropriate agency receives the answers, scores the tests and sends the documentation to the necessary individuals where it can be kept for future records.Homeschoolers may do better on these standardized tests because they are used to working on a computer as their primary instrument and on their own without the pressure of classmates or distractions.
On the flip side, this should not be the only measure of a child’s knowledge progress because not all students do well on tests for any number of reasons. It is not unusual, especially for elementary kids, to get overly stressed, let nerves get in the way or ‘forget’ things they know and do poorly on this test. This is another reason why a combination of factors is utilized to determine student progress to ensure the student’s work is reviewed on a holistic level to account for all types of work and situations. One way to reduce a stressful environment is to provide a familiar face as the administrator, take the test at home where the student is comfortable and show the student through your own actions that this test is like any other assignment so they don’t get overly worried.