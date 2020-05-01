Understanding Standardized Testing for Homeschoolers



Annual testing is required for all students regardless of how the method used to educate them. Traditional students take these tests in the classroom with their classmates and homeschoolers have options on how this can be completed. Annual testing is required for all students regardless of how the method used to educate them. Traditional students take these tests in the classroom with their classmates and homeschoolers have options on how this can be completed.

The purpose of national standardized testing is to measure a student’s level of understanding of the material covered by each section or booklet. It covers the basic subjects such as math, reading, grammar, science and other topics depending on the grade level and state requirements. Educators use the scores to determine if students are learning what they need to in school to successfully pass these tests, evaluate curriculum and teaching methods and decide if students have met the minimum so they can enter the next grade. All students are required to take this on a yearly basis, typically in April, and it can last through the week so students are not overwhelmed with the impact or schedule.

The top first grade homeschool curriculum program provides booklets for students in K-2nd grades so they can take the standardized test in the same way they perform their schoolwork, but it is important that parents know the requirements for administering this series based on their county of residence. Some states allow parents to preside over these tests and mail them back to the school so they can be graded by the vendor and the results are stored in the child’s record with a copy sent back to the family. Other states have stricter standards and require that licensed teachers administer the test series or students may be allowed to join in with the local classes at the school and have the scores sent to their school of record. To avoid any issues, parents should research this ahead of time to find out what needs to be done and then work with the platform to ensure the proper protocol is followed.

Students in 3rd grade and above can take this test through an online portal connected with the homeschool program which may be easier and less restricted by the state or county’s requirements because the system will automatically time each session as dictated by the test. There is also no way to see the information ahead of time like with the booklet so once the student provides an answer, reviews and submits then the information is captured and cannot be changed. The appropriate agency receives the answers, scores the tests and sends the documentation to the necessary individuals where it can be kept for future records.Homeschoolers may do better on these standardized tests because they are used to working on a computer as their primary instrument and on their own without the pressure of classmates or distractions.

In addition to using the top first grade homeschool curriculum , parents can use the scores to see where their child scored in the different areas and then adjust the daily schedule to focus on these areas. This test is a great resource of information so learning issues can be caught early for the benefit of the student and they can receive the assistance they need. Grades and progress in learning can also help identify some issues but when all the tools are put together plus what the parent is visibly seeing then the chances are greater of successfully seeing these in the younger grades so the student will not have to struggle when they get older.

On the flip side, this should not be the only measure of a child’s knowledge progress because not all students do well on tests for any number of reasons. It is not unusual, especially for elementary kids, to get overly stressed, let nerves get in the way or ‘forget’ things they know and do poorly on this test. This is another reason why a combination of factors is utilized to determine student progress to ensure the student’s work is reviewed on a holistic level to account for all types of work and situations. One way to reduce a stressful environment is to provide a familiar face as the administrator, take the test at home where the student is comfortable and show the student through your own actions that this test is like any other assignment so they don’t get overly worried.