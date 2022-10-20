Underwater data centre in the Pacific could be running by end of year

A start-up has developed data centre pods that can be submerged in the ocean to let the water naturally keep them cool. Cooling is normally very energy-intensive

A drawing of one of Subsea Cloud’s data centre pods Subsea Cloud

An underwater data centre could start operating off the west coast of the US before the end of 2022. The project is an attempt to show the viability of using the ocean to provide cooling, which normally accounts for a large portion of data centre energy use.

“By placing the data centres subsea, we eliminate the electrically driven cooling which is 40 per cent of the power consumption,” says Maxie Reynolds, co-founder of Subsea Cloud, the company behind the initiative. …