UNice Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LGBTQ+ Pride Month, celebrated each June, unites people across the United States and the world. Pride celebrates and uplifts lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities. This vibrant celebration provides a powerful platform for queer communities and their allies to unite. Throughout this month, a multitude of events, parades, and celebrations are held to honor and uplift queer communities.

As Pride Month nears, UNice, a premium human hair wig brand, is excited to support LGBTQ+ celebrations. Committed to inclusivity and equality, UNice encourages everyone to #ExpressYourTrueColors and accept their authentic selves. UNice, through the #ExpressYourTrueColors campaign, supports LGBTQ+ communities by fostering a diverse, respectful environment where everyone feels acknowledged.

UNice’s Brand Manager Kelly states: “The hair industry has long been a place of creative expression and self-discovery for the LGBTQ+ community. From colorful hair extensions and wigs to funky cuts and styles, the LGBTQ+ community has left an indelible mark on the industry while discovering their own identity and the true meaning of beauty.”

To amplify queer ideas of beauty and self-expression within mainstream beauty retailers, UNice invited LGBTQ+ creators to join the Stylist Creators Club. This platform enables LGBTQ+ influencers to design diverse hairstyles and colors, which will be available for public purchase. While also facilitating dialogue about Pride Month and LGBTQ+ issues.

Using #ExpressYourTrueColors, UNice invites all to share personal stories and support for queer communities.

Join UNice’s limited-time Pride event: Celebrate Pride Month with bold wigs showcasing the LGBTQ+ community’s diversity. Wear your pride and make a difference. Kelly also enthusiastically stated: “Our Pride Month campaign champions LGBTQ individuals. We aim to create a society where everyone feels valued, seen, and heard.”

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month with UNice. Spread love and endorse diversity to inspire positive change. For more information about the UNice ExpressYourTrueColors campaign, visit unice.com

About UNice:

UNice’s commission is to inspire all people worldwide to express their most authentic selves. “You cannot be defined, and neither should your style.”

UNice virgin 12A grade Remy human hair is produced in-house and each hairpiece is handcrafted with careful attention, and every strand is carefully and thoughtfully woven into wefts. UNice makes sure people feel refreshed, uplifted, and, most importantly, like their true selves.

