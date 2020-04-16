Unique operation set to reopen emergency department

coronavirus, Australian Defence Force, Colonel David Hughes, Tasmania, North West Regional Hospital, health, coronavirus, Sarah Courtney

A unique operation is set to see Australian Defence Force and Australian Medical Assistance Team members reopen the North West Regional Hospital’s emergency department on Friday. Both hospitals were closed to undergo a deep-clean on Monday following at outbreak of coronavirus at the NWRH. Commander of the ADF’s Joint Task Group in Tasmania Colonel David Hughes said this was the first occasion he was aware of which involved ADF and AUSMAT teams being deployed for such an operation within Australia. ADF and AUSMAT staff were brought in from interstate specifically to open and operate the ED while all staff from the NWRH and NWPH undergo a 14 day quarantine. Colonel Hughes said AUSMAT was the lead agency on this operation, with specialists flying in from Darwin. “They’re providing the clinical lead. We’re providing the workforce,” Colonel Hughes said. He said staff were keen to get the operation up and running. “They understand just how important it is and they’re very excited, professionally, to be able to provide this service,” Colonel Hughes said. “It’s not something that they normally do.” Colonel Hughes said staff were very aware they may risk being exposed to coronavirus which was why they would not be moving into the hospital until the cleaned areas had been verified. While this was not the first coronavirus outbreak in an Australian hospital, Colonel Hughes said the circumstances of the Burnie hospitals resulted in this deployment. “It’s a different situation here because of the fact that all the health staff that were associated with the hospitals were placed into quarantine. The other compounding factor has been the concern about the contamination,” Colonel Hughes said. “It was certainly our understanding that we may be called upon in many different ways to support [during the pandemic].” Colonel Hughes said this operation was both harder and easier than deploying to a field hospital. “It’s easier because a fixed piece of infrastructure provides the facilities around which you can fall in,” he said. “The challenge is that the whole hospital precinct has been considered to have become contaminated. “What that’s meant is, even thought we’ve got our teams here ready to go and prepared to be able to open that ED, we’re still waiting for confirmation from the Department of Health and from the AUSMAT team leader that the cleaning has been done to the standard required.” In the meantime, Colonel Hughes said AUSMAT’s Specialist Coordination Team and senior clinicians had been busy planning the details of the ED’s reopening while the rest of the staff were undergoing induction training. He said the team had been working well with staff within the Tasmanian Health Service. “They’ve been great. They’ve done everything that they can to facilitate what we’re doing here,” Colonel Hughes said. The ADF and AUSMAT are expecting to be deployed in Burnie for 14 days with some healthcare workers due to come out of quarantine over the next week. Colonel Hughes said the team was large enough to sustain 24-hour operations as needed in the meantime. Maternity services are the next priority for cleaning and Health Minister Sarah Courtney the return of this service would not be contingent on staff coming out of quarantine. “We have a team on standby at the moment, should we need that for an emergency,” Ms Courtney said. “We’re making sure we have sufficient stuff that are cleared or clean to be able to provide those services.” The ED was initially slated to reopen on Wednesday but delays in the deep-clean of the facility pushed back the reopening to Friday. This was to allow time for staff to be trained in the process and the ensure the cleaning of each area was verified. “An extensive amount of time was spent by infectious disease specialist with our cleaning team around person protective equipment and the appropriate protocols for cleaning,” Ms Courtney said. Ms Courtney said she could not specify what time the ED would reopen on Friday but said she wanted to see it open as soon as quickly as possible.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/e44c7dc8-3f96-4fff-b97e-e108347ceece.JPG/r261_185_2850_1648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg