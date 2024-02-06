Unisys Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces the date for its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results and conference call and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-year 2023 Financial Results

Unisys will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST that same day with the financial community to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 4909173 from two hours after the end of the call until March 6, 2024.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Michaela Pewarski, Vice President of Investor Relations of Unisys, will participate virtually in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on March 13-14, 2024. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in arranging meetings should contact their conference representative.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world’s leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what’s possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

