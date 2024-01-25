United Arab Emirates Alternative Lending Market Sees Remarkable Growth, New Business and Investment Opportunities to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “United Arab Emirates Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The alternative lending market in the United Arab Emirates is poised for a substantial upswing, according to a new business and investment opportunities databook now available. The comprehensive report provides an unprecedented look into the UAE’s burgeoning alternative financing ecosystem, projecting a 39.9% year-on-year growth to reach US$337.0 million in 2023.

With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% expected between 2023-2027, the UAE’s alternative lending market showcases considerable strength and stability. The databook anticipates the market’s expansion from US$240.9 million in 2022 to an impressive US$764.3 million by 2027. Factors such as low credit penetration and favorable regulatory frameworks are identified as critical drivers behind this growth trajectory.

The report indicates notable increases in capital inflow, with major tech conglomerates taking strategic positions in SME-focused lending platforms. This shift is prompted by the recognition of a substantial SME credit gap in the GCC region, with acquisitions aiming to leverage a share of this lucrative financing niche.

Investment Trends Reshape the Alternative Lending Landscape

Venture capital and private equity firms are actively contributing to the sector’s growth by engaging in numerous funding rounds. These include significant contributions to companies like Halo, a digital mortgage service provider, and Tabby, a Dubai-based leader in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) space.

BNPL’s Growing Popularity Fuels Alternative Lending Industry



As the BNPL model continues to gain traction among UAE consumers, its adoption is expected to drive the growth of alternative lending. Intricate strategies involving partnerships with both online and offline retailers are enabling several new players to enter the BNPL market, amplifying the industry’s reach across various demographics.

Transaction Analysis: The report offers a detailed exploration of transaction dynamics, including values, volumes, and average transaction values.

The report offers a detailed exploration of transaction dynamics, including values, volumes, and average transaction values. Demographics: It decodes the influence of demographic factors such as age, income, and gender.

It decodes the influence of demographic factors such as age, income, and gender. Market Segmentation: A deep dive into key market segments follows, highlighting prominent finance models and payment instruments.

The research methodology behind the report adheres to industry best practices, emphasizing an unbiased analysis. Leveraging a proprietary analytics platform, the insights rendered are set to unveil untapped business and investment opportunities within the alternative lending sector.

Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types and End User Behavior



The databook methodically evaluates different loan types, ranging from B2C and B2B loan varieties, and scrutinizes consumer attitudes and behaviors to map market nuances. These discerning insights are indispensable for stakeholders and businesses aiming to navigate the complexities of the UAE’s alternative lending landscape effectively. In summation, this report mirrors a guiding beacon for investors and professionals keen on exploring the dynamic alternative lending market in the United Arab Emirates.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogj1ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-arab-emirates-alternative-lending-market-sees-remarkable-growth-new-business-and-investment-opportunities-to-2027-302044759.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

