United States Battery Electric Truck Industry Life Cycle CO2 Emission Assessment Report 2023: Overarching Factors that could Potentially Impact Emissions for Forecasts to 2030

The scope covers the complete life cycle CO2 emission assessment for the battery electric truck industry in the United States across light-, medium-, and heavy-duty segments. The study calculates CO2 emissions for each stage of battery manufacturing. It also considers overarching factors that could potentially impact emissions for forecasts to 2030.
Electric trucks are seeing rapid adoption globally. Although they do not emit CO2 during operations, the electricity for charging trucks emits CO2 during generation. Similarly, to manufacture the Li-ion battery, from the mining stages to final assembly, the quantum of CO2 emitted is high and needs to be tracked and addressed by overcoming geopolitical challenges and resource constraints and shifting to cleaner electricity generation.
The study analyzes the life cycle CO2 emissions of a battery electric truck considering all aspects, including minerals mining, battery manufacturing, and the final recycling stage after the end of its first life. The study assumes the vehicle operates in the United States.
The research also explores global resources of battery minerals, geopolitical challenges, and the electricity generation mix among US states. It also compares these results with diesel trucks to gauge the total CO2 emissions of both vehicle segments. Findings from the total life cycle CO2 emissions assessment address questions on whether the emission trail of battery electric trucks is cleaner than that of diesel trucks.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: CO2 Emissions Tracking to Open New Revenue Streams
- Growth Opportunity 2: Improved Battery Design and Processes
- Growth Opportunity 3: Truck OEMs to Be Mindful of Geopolitical Constraints and Vertically Integrate within Geographical Boundaries
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Battery Electric Truck Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Scope of Study: Total Life Cycle CO2 Emission Assessment of a Battery Electric Truck
- Research Scope
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Life Cycle CO2 Assessment: Study Flow and Forecast Assumptions
CO2 Emissions
- Battery Manufacturing Process: Overview of EV Li-ion Battery
- Battery Manufacturing Process: Major Process Steps
- Mining and Extraction: Lithium
- Mining and Extraction: Cobalt
- Mining and Extraction: Nickel
- Mining and Extraction: Graphite
- Refining and Upgrade: Major Countries and Producers
- Active Material Production and Cell Assembly: Process and Energy Demand
- Battery Production Plants: Gigafactory Locations and Capacities
- Battery Manufacturing Process: Coal-based Electricity, Global Snapshot
- CO2 Emissions in Battery Manufacturing Process: Key Impact Factors
- CO2 Emissions in Battery Manufacturing Process: Impact on Forecast
- CO2 Emissions in the Battery Manufacturing Process
- BEV Usage: Use Case and Forecast Assumptions
- California: Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact
- Texas: Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact
- Southwest: Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact
- California: Electricity Generation Forecast, Base, Best, and Worst-case Scenarios
- Texas: Electricity Generation Forecast, Base, Best, and Worst-case Scenarios
- Southwest: Electricity Generation Forecast, Base, Best, and Worst-case Scenarios
LDT
- LDT: Operational Characteristics and User Cycle Overview
- LDT: Cycle A Charging Snapshot
- LDT: Cycle A First-life CO2 Emissions
- LDT: Cycle D Charging Snapshot
- LDT: Cycle D First-life CO2 Emissions
- LDT: Cycle H Charging Snapshot
- LDT: Cycle H First-life CO2 Emissions
- LDT: Cycle A-H Total CO2 Emissions in First Life
MDT
- MDT: Operational Characteristics and User Cycle Overview
- MDT: Cycle A Charging Snapshot
- MDT: Cycle A First-life CO2 Emissions
- MDT: Cycle D Charging Snapshot
- MDT: Cycle D First-life CO2 Emissions
- MDT: Cycle H Charging Snapshot
- MDT: Cycle H First-life CO2 Emissions
- MDT: Cycle A-H Total CO2 Emissions in First Life
HDT
- HDT: Operational Characteristics and User Cycle Overview
- HDT: Cycle A Charging Snapshot
- HDT: Cycle A First-life CO2 Emissions
- HDT: Cycle D Charging Snapshot
- HDT: Cycle D First-life CO2 Emissions
- HDT: Cycle H Charging Snapshot
- HDT: Cycle H First-life CO2 Emissions
- HDT: Cycle A-H Total CO2 Emissions in First Life
Conclusion
- Total Life Cycle CO2 Emissions Assessment: LDT – Diesel vs BEV
- Total Life Cycle CO2 Emissions Assessment: Break-even Point – LDT
- Total Life Cycle CO2 Emissions Assessment: MDT – Diesel vs BEV
- Total Life Cycle CO2 Emissions Assessment: Break-even Point – MDT
- Total Life Cycle CO2 Emissions Assessment: HDT – Diesel vs BEV
- Total Life Cycle CO2 Emissions Assessment: Break-even Point – HDT
