United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2023: Ovens, Hobs, Hoods, Refrigerators, Dishwashers – Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

The United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR for the forecast period, 2023-2027

Adoption of an online sales platform, surge in consumer purchasing power, and awareness about the benefits of using modern kitchens and appliances are the major factors driving the demand for the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances market in the forecast period.



Built-in Kitchen Appliances are integrated kitchen appliances permanently installed inside the kitchen space. The growing population and availability of small spaces to build kitchens are paving the way to boost the demand for built-in kitchen appliances. Built-in kitchen appliances save space for the kitchen as they are built-in cabinets or walls of the kitchen, thereby providing a seamless and integrated look for modern kitchens.

They are permanently installed in the kitchen and cannot move from one place to another. Consumers prefer built-in kitchen appliances over traditional ones due to their superior aesthetic appeal and ability to keep all the necessary elements in place, making it easier to keep the kitchen organized for a longer duration.



The rise in nuclear families and working women population fuels Market Growth



The population of working women is increasing at a rapid rate, and women prefer to spend time outside the home rather than doing household chores. Built-in kitchen appliances allow the consumer to work efficiently and quickly without creating a mess in the kitchen.

The growing expenditure capacity of consumers is making them able to spend on the construction of premium residential spaces and purchase quality household items to make a living more comfortable and convenient. Ongoing construction activities of residential and commercial sectors are accelerating the integration of built-in kitchen appliances to enrich the kitchen look for efficient use.

Modern kitchen support built-in kitchen appliances as they integrate seamlessly with the surrounding kitchen cabinets and provide the chance for custom design of the kitchen. They help in the creation of kitchen surfaces with no gaps or spaces. Built-in kitchen appliances open the door to cooking food using either gas or electricity, based on consumer affordability and need.

Market players are offering products based on customer requirements and space that are safe to use and enhance the kitchen look. Rise in nuclear families all over the country. They prefer integrating built-in kitchen appliances to make kitchen space more enriched and superior to the traditional kitchen facilities. The growing consumer awareness and the adoption of attractive marketing strategies by market players are boosting the number of walk-ins in malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets to buy built-in kitchen appliances.



Technological Innovations and Advancements support Market Growth



The introduction of built-in steam ovens and built-in refrigerators equipped with different compartments that store various food items by the market players is expected to attract many customers.

Market players are providing finger touch, swipe control ability, and integrating Bluetooth technology in built-in kitchen appliances to give the freedom to users to start, stop or select different options to make the cooking process more enjoyable and less hectic. The advanced built-in kitchen appliances can connect with smartphones, thereby providing enhanced control and comfort for consumers.

The launch of built-in vacuum sealers by major market players to preserve the food in its healthiest form is expected to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the United States built-in kitchen appliances market in the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances market.





Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc.

Inc. Danby Products Limited

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

Miele Incorporated

Viking Range, LLC

THOR Kitchen, Inc.

Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc.

Report Scope:



United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

Built-in Ovens

Built-in Hobs

Built-in Hoods

Built-in-Refrigerators

Built-in Dishwashers

Others

United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

Contract Sales

Exclusive Stores

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Channels

United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

