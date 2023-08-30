United States Healthcare Technology Management Market Report 2023-2028:Increasing Need for Clinical Asset Management to Bolster Adoption and Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “US Healthcare Technology Management Market by Service (Maintenance & Repair, Integrated software platform, Quality & regulatory compliance, Labour management, Supply chain, Cyber security), Facility Type (Acute, Post Acute, Non Acute) – US Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US healthcare technology management market is projected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2028 from USD 8.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.6%

Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the advantages offered by ISOs and the rising need for data security. At the same time, a lack of skilled technicians and clinical/biomedical engineers may be a restraining factor for the market. Growing preference for multi-vendor contracts may pose challenges for the market in the upcoming years.

The prominent players operating in the US healthcare technology management market are GE Healthcare (US), TRIMEDX (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sodexo (France), Crothall Healthcare (US), Agility Inc (US), RENOVO Solutions (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), JANNX Medical System (US) and the InterMed Group (US)

Maintenance & repair segment will register to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the type of service, the healthcare technology management market is segmented into capital planning, cyber security, integrated software platform, labor management, maintenance & repair, supply chain (procurement), and quality & regulatory compliance. The maintenance & repair segment acquired the largest share of the market in 2022.

Factors influencing the growth of this market include the increasing use of advanced medical devices and supplies across a range of healthcare facilities, a need for improved patient safety, and government initiatives to promote the use of imaging systems.

Acute Care Facilities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the US healthcare technology management market in 2020.

Based on facility types, the US healthcare technology management market is segmented into post-acute care, acute care, and non-acute care facilities.

Acute care facilities are expected to grow at the highest CAGR and account for the largest share of the US healthcare technology management market in 2022. The large share of the market and highest growth of the acute care facilities segment can be largely attributed to factors like an overall increase in patient volumes, the demand for better clinical asset management, and the need to enhance patient care standards, all of which are driving up demand for healthcare technology management services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2023 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6 % Regions Covered United States

Premium Insights

Increasing Need for Clinical Asset Management to Drive Market

Acute Care Facilities Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Maintenance & Repair Services Segment in Acute Care Facilities Accounted for Largest Market Share for 2022

US Healthcare Technology Management Market Highlights:

Service Type Segment:

Maintenance & Repair Services: Increasing demand for preventive maintenance drives market growth.

Capital Planning Services: Rising need for capital budgeting and inventory analytics propels the market.

Integrated Software Platform: Inclusion of CMMS simplifies healthcare asset management, boosting the market.

Quality & Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations in the healthcare industry fuel market growth.

Labor Management: Streamlined operations for optimal productivity support market expansion.

Supply Chain Services: Real-time equipment tracking capability drives market growth.

Cybersecurity Services: Growing necessity to mitigate data security risks boosts the market.

Facility Type Segment:

Acute Care Facilities: Rising patient volume due to chronic diseases drives growth.

Acute Hospitals: Increasing incidence of chronic diseases propels the market.

Pediatric Hospitals: Efforts to enhance child care contribute to market growth.

Academic Medical Centers: Advanced research facilities for student training drive the market.

Military Treatment Facilities: Federal government initiatives for quality care fuel the market.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs): ASCs gain traction due to low costs and convenience.

Post-Acute Care Facilities: Specialized care for seniors and long-term therapeutic care support growth.

Long-Term Acute Care Facilities: Specialized care for senior individuals drives the market.

Skilled Nursing Facilities: Patient need for long-term therapeutic care supports growth.

Other Post-Acute Care Facilities: Diverse post-acute care facilities contribute to the market.

Non-Acute Care Facilities: Adoption of digitized workflows boosts the clinic market.

Clinics: Growing adoption of digitized workflows propels the clinic market.

Other Non-Acute Care Facilities: Diverse non-acute care facilities contribute to market dynamics.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Clinical Asset Management in Hospitals

Advantages Offered by ISOS

Growing Focus on Preventive Medical Equipment Maintenance

Rising Need to Curb Cybersecurity Risks

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Technicians

Opportunities

Expansion of Healthcare Facilities

Challenges

Preference for Multi-Vendor Contracts

Industry Trends

Cloud-based IT Solutions

Regulatory Analysis

Iso Standards

Iso 9001:2015

Iso 13485:2016

Technology Analysis

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Blockchain

Big Data

Company Profiles

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Trimedx

Agiliti, Inc.

Crothall Healthcare (Subsidiary of Compass Group)

Sodexo

Abm Industries Incorporated

Renovo Solutions

Intermed Group, Inc.

Jannx Medical Systems

Oracle

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





