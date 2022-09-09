United States Home Service Bundles OTT as a Value-Added Service Market Study 2022: Video Service Adoption Trends, Bundling vs Stand-Alone, Subscription Drivers and Methods, Awareness/Demand

This research examines consumer uptake of home service bundles with OTT, which providers are offering these bundles, and how these bundles are driving added value for consumers.

Providers from across the home services space are bundling OTT video services with their other offerings. These providers are looking to capitalize on the explosive growth of the OTT video market to increase customer engagement and drive incremental revenue.

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Key Terms and Definitions

Executive Summary

Number of OTT Services Subscription Through Home Service Providers

Major OTT Service Subscription Methods

Online Pay-TV Subscription by OTT Services Subscription Approach

Monthly Service Cost by OTT Services Subscription Approach

Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers and OTT Services

Reasons for Not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers

Video Service Adoption Trends

Pay-TV Service Subscriptions

Adoption of Stand-alone Services vs. Traditional Service Bundles

Overall OTT Service Subscriptions, YoY

New OTT Service Subscriptions

Subscription Status to OTT Video Services by Age

New Subscription to OTT Video Services by Age and Children at Home

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

OTT Service Subscription Path: Bundling vs Stand-Alone

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions Through Home Service Providers

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions Through Home Service Providers Among Cable Cord-Cutters

Percent of OTT Services Bundled with Home Services

Number of OTT Stand-alone OTT Service Subscriptions vs Number of Bundled OTT Service Subscriptions by Number of Children at Home

Number of Stand-alone OTT Service Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider, by Internet Service Providers

Traditional Pay-TV vs Online Pay-TV Service Subscription

Online Pay-TV Service Subscription

Online Pay-TV Subscription by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider

Subscription Drivers and Methods

Factors Influencing Choice of OTT Service

Trigger for New OTT Subscription

Video Service Subscription Methods Among New Subscribers

OTT Service Subscription Channel by Age

OTT Service Subscription Channel by Income

Method of OTT Subscription Comparison: Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider

Major OTT Service Subscription Methods

OTT Subscription through Pay-TV Channel by Pay-TV Providers

Factors that Influence Online Video Service Provider Choice by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider

Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services, by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider

Monthly Service Cost by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider

Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers

Reasons for Subscribing to Major OTT Services Through Home Service Providers

Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Income

Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Household with Children

Demand for OTT Bundles

Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers and OTT Services

Online Video Subscription Preference by Home Internet Service Provider

Online Video Subscription Preference by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled with Home Services

Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers by Income

Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers by Households with Children

Awareness of OTT Bundles

Reasons for Not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers

Reasons for not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Age Groups

Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers

Awareness of Major OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers

Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers by Age Groups

Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers by Household with Children

Appendix

