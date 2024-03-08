United States Video Game Market Size and Forecasts Report 2023-2024 and 2030: Metaverse Revolution Transforming the Future of the Multi-Billion Gaming Industry

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “United States Video Game Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States video game market size will reach US$ 196.61 Billion by 2030 US$ 96.67 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.67% from 2024 to 2030

Video games make up one of the fastest-growing entertainment industries in the United States. The US is not just the leading gaming market in revenue; it is considered the birthplace of games today. A steady growth in video gamers yearly further enhances the market outlook.

The increase in the US populace, broadening demographics, accelerated accessibility, social interplay & connectivity, changing perceptions, and cultural reputation of video gaming brought about a sizeable upward push in game enthusiasts. These factors have contributed to the mainstream popularity of video games as enjoyment, leading to a developing number of players. This, in turn, is anticipated to gas the market demand over the forecast year.



The US gaming industry is undergoing a speedy increase and diversification. According to an ESA observation, over 227 million players inside the United States area played video games last year. Overall, 80% of the gamers are over 18 years old. Furthermore, 76% of American youngsters under 18 years are players. In addition, 74% of American households have at least one online game player. Also, 71% of parents agree that video games have been a far-wanted break for their youngsters throughout the pandemic. Also, 66% of parents agree that video games made the transition to distance learning extra reachable.



The video gaming market shared within the United States has followed new strategies to address customer growing demand and make their involvement more consumer-friendly. One such strategy via the video gaming industry is migrating from console gaming to cell (mobile) gaming, making video games handy throughout a broad spectrum of digital platforms. Companies within the United States video gaming enterprise constantly enhance their platforms to provide top-notch amusing for customers. Gaming apps now provide free trial video games to attract new purchasers.



Over the last decade, the size of video game market in the USA has experienced tremendous modifications, with video game players undertaking numerous games throughout different gaming apps. The creation of the metaverse is poised to transform the gaming industry via developing a shared virtual space wherein customers have interaction via virtual avatars. While broader adoption of the metaverse is predicted, video gaming currently leads in exploring this exciting new frontier.



Cloud gaming is gaining recognition in the US, permitting the play of sophisticated video games on portable gadgets like smartphones getting rid of the need for hardware enhancements. The achievement of cloud gaming is carefully linked to the deployment of 5G speed and limitless plans, attracting gamers who decide upon mobile play. The improvement and funding in 5G infrastructure are critical for its enlargement.



Moreover, mobile video games outperform their PC opposite numbers, driven through the supply of free toplay options. The United States video gaming market has shifted extensively because of the significant use of video enabled smartphones, a developing wide variety of female gamers, and multiplied access to cloudbased services. While trends like digital content and subscription primarily based trends are gaining traction, there stays a substantial market for physical video games and hardware upgrades.



The upward thrust of technologies like virtual reality (VR) offers interesting opportunities for the gaming industry. To stay efficaciously serve their audiences, gaming businesses need to morden day abreast of cutting-edge trends, leveraging them to innovate content, shipping techniques, and advertising approaches. This involves as the ability of latest technologies and being attuned to various customers need and choices.

Company Profile: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Activision Blizzard Inc

Electronic Arts

Microsoft

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Take-Two interactive Software

Sony

Apple

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc

By Category

Cloud Gaming

Download Games

Games Live Streaming

Gaming Networks

In -game Advertising

Mobile Games

Online games

By Age Group

18-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

By Gender

Male

Female

By Income

Low Income

Medium Income

High Income

