Uniting the public, private and civil sectors across technology and impact to explore how pioneering platforms can foster social good

Join 2,000 technology and impact leaders to examine how technology-based and data-driven solutions can be applied to long-standing social challenges.

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Industry practitioners, policymakers, investors, technology and impact leaders will convene in-person and online at Economist Impact’s 3rd annual Technology for Change Asia from March 20th to 21st 2023, as they share knowledge, best practices and provocative ideas at the intersection of technology, DEI, human capital and climate change.

With recession and inflation posing concurrent threats, the post-pandemic world is a more unequal one. There has never been a more urgent need to foster financial inclusion and promote prosperity by closing the digital divide. Stakeholders and consumers today expect businesses to deliver positive social outcomes as well as financial returns. As people harness technology to address the greatest global threats, the need for sustainable, accessible and ethical solutions has never been greater. How can innovators, technology platforms, governments and impact leaders move from hype to help?

With Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore in attendance in-person, Economist Impact’s 3rd annual Technology for Change Asia will convene 2,000 technology and impact leaders across the public, private and civil sectors in a hybrid-format event to determine how technology-based and data-driven solutions can be applied to long-standing environmental and social challenges in a way that satisfies today’s consumers and stakeholders.

Chaired by The Economist Group’s editors, the event features senior expert speakers including:

Tan Kiat How , Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

, Senior Minister of State, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India

Oyunaa Purevdorj, director-general, Education Integrated Policy and Implementation Department, Ministry of Education and Science, Mongolia

Valentin de Miguel , senior managing director, strategy and consulting and sustainability services lead, growth markets, Accenture

, senior managing director, strategy and consulting and sustainability services lead, growth markets, Avina Sugiarto , partner, East Ventures

, partner, Dileep Kannan , regional director, Grab For Business (GFB)

, regional director, Charles H. Ferguson , general manager, Asia-Pacific , G-P

, general manager, , John Ho , global head of legal, financial markets, Standard Chartered Bank

, global head of legal, financial markets, Abhijit Mahabal , knowledge architect, Pinterest

, knowledge architect, Sasha Wallinger , head of web3 and metaverse strategy, Journey

, head of web3 and metaverse strategy, Yat Siu , Chairman of the board, Animoca

, Chairman of the board, And many more .

View the latest agenda .

The 3rd annual Technology for Change Asia is supported by Accenture, Google , G-P , East Ventures and Grab For Business .

Tickets to attend the 3rd annual Technology for Change Asia are available now. For online registration and event details, please visit the website: techforchange.economist.com .

To engage with 3rd annual Technology for Change Asia on social media, use #EconTechforChange in conversations and follow @EconomistEvents .

