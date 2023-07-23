Uniting Thought Leaders to Advance Cognitive Cyber Security & AI in Saudi Arabia

Coming to Riyadh on September 12th and 13th, the 11th edition of the Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference is themed, “Cognitive Cyber: Evolution from Reactive to Predictive Cyber Leveraging AI & Emerging Technologies: IT, OT & IoT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With the growing trend of digitization and the ubiquitous use of the internet comes the question of security – something companies in all industries are concerned about.

Cybersecurity has typically been a reactive affair rather than a predictive one; however, the advent of artificial intelligence has enabled companies to be more proactive, but there are some drawbacks because AI also empowers cybercriminals to launch disruptive attacks. These concerns are being addressed at the 2023 MENA ISC event in Riyadh.

As the Middle East becomes increasingly digitized, with 90% of the Saudi population having access to the internet, it creates both risks and opportunities in IT, OT, and IoT environments.

Consumers aren’t the only ones at risk because industries use the most bandwidth. Many enterprises in Saudi Arabia have gone fully digital, virtually no sector is left untouched by risk; so how can companies adopt a digital-first strategy without exposing their networks to cyber-attacks?

The importance of this and more cybersecurity topics for Saudi Arabia and the region continues to be a critical challenge; at MENA ISC 2023 conference cybersecurity thought leaders will gather to address the benefits and challenges of AI.

By offering advanced threat detection, real-time response, automation, behavioral analysis, improved accuracy, risk prediction, and adaptive authentication, AI-driven cybersecurity makes predicting attacks rather than reacting to them easier. According to IBM, the average cost of a data breach reached $4.35 million in 2022, so there has never been a better time to be proactive against cyberattacks.

Since 2011, the MENA International Security Conference has been at the forefront of driving the conversations in the region about the adoption and use of this emerging technology. This year’s two-day conference — hosted by VirtuPort and its CEO Samir Omar — sees CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, executives from governmental bodies, and thought leaders from the cybersecurity industry come together to raise awareness and collaborate to solve emerging threats.

According to Tortoise Intelligence, which evaluates more than 60 countries globally, Saudi Arabia is ranked first in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence, so the 2023 MENA ISC event comes at a perfect time.

For more information about the event, visit www.menaisc.com.

Pull Quote

Many of the MENA region’s thought leaders in cybersecurity and AI will be convening in the Hilton Hotel, Riyadh, on the 12th & 13th of September 2023.

Media Contact

Brian Daniel, MENA ISC Saudi Arabia, 966 539724685, info@menaisc.com, https://www.menaisc.com/

Noor Omar, Virtuport UAE, 971 45230777, noor.omar@virtuport.com, www.VirtuPort.com

SOURCE MENA ISC Saudi Arabia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

