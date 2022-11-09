Universal Software Solutions partners with Virtue Technologies to offer best in class logistics technology solution

Companies Working Together to Address Post-Acute Care Need Services Through Value Added Reseller Agreement

CHAPIN, S.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Virtue Technologies, a leading provider of home infusion, specialty pharmacy, long term care pharmacy, and durable medical equipment logistics technology solutions, announced today a partnership with healthcare technologies solutions provider Universal Software Solutions. The partnership will enable Universal to offer VirtueScript, Virtue Technologies’ logistics technology solution, to its clients. The solution automates delivery workflow processes and increase the level of communication that occurs across the continuum of post-acute care.

“We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with Virtue Technologies. This partnership will allow the Universal Software Solutions software platform (HDMS) to leverage leading edge technology related to delivery management, tracking, and delivery documentation for the industry, allowing our customers to better manage resources internally,” says Richard van der Lek, Vice President Applications of Universal Software Solutions.

“Our partnership with Universal Software Solutions allows us to further execute upon our vision of taking an agnostic, interoperable approach to healthcare technology solutions. Our goal is to reduce friction and offer automation as it relates to delivery management in the post-acute market,” says Gibran Ameer, Chief Executive Officer of Virtue Technologies. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise and applying it to Universal Software Solutions’ business.”

About Virtue Technologies

Virtue Technologies is a provider of cloud-based software committed to solving the challenges of the highly fragmented durable medical equipment and pharmacy markets. The solutions strive to drive out cost and improve the revenue cycle by improving staff efficiency, removing waste, increasing patient satisfaction, and providing unparalleled visibility to pharmacy operations. In an environment of shrinking reimbursements, growing audit risk, and persistent demand from patients and caregivers, Virtue Technologies provides the solutions the market demands.

About Universal Software Solutions

Universal Software Solutions was founded on January 1st, 2000, in response to a demand in the market for an automated data management solution. The goal was to provide operation efficiencies in a barrier-free environment with flexibility and scalability. Universal prides itself on creating products built on a nimble and sophisticated database structure that allows providers in the post-acute healthcare market to provide exemplary patient with lean resources. Universal has been a privately held company with consistent leadership & product visionaries since inception. After twenty plus years of providing a dependable solution to America’s top post acute-care healthcare providers, the desire and focused vision of Universal ensures another twenty plus. The Universal Team is comprised of unique and talented software professionals specializing in product engineering, software education, and customer service based in Davison, Michigan; all of whom go above and beyond for clients every day. With Universal, it’s personal.

