Universities Play Critical Role as Drivers of Research, Innovations – DBI President

In view of the pivotal role of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) as the foremost provider of ICT training and capacity building, Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, President/CEO of DBI was on Wednesday, 6th April, 2022 invited as a Keynote Speaker at 2022 ICT WEEK of Igbinedion University, Okada.

With reference to this year’s theme: “Emerging Smart Campus Hubs: Deployment of Disruptive Technology Platforms”, DBI President was applauded for his keynote presentation at the event by the host University community and guests.

In his keynote address, Prof. Mohammad Ajiya noted that “the theme is carefully chosen to reflect the vast advances being made by man, especially in this amazing field of human endeavour the ICT.”

Stressing further, he said “Universities played a critical role as drivers of research, innovations, business, entrepreneurship and technology, they are recognised for promoting the diversity of ideas and critical thinking to always advance the frontiers of human knowledge.”

He went further to say, “the creative engagements between Universities industry and their host communities are vital for creating a suitable ecosystem for facilitating steady entrepreneurial activities within local and international markets. With globalisation the world has now become more interconnected. The Universities must thus intensify efforts to developing the sufficient skill human capital required for driving the Digital economy”.

The President/CEO of DBI also noted that the Federal government of Nigeria has over the years put in place series of policies guidelines and initiatives designed to promote enabling environment for Digital innovation to thrive.

Prof. Mohammed Ajiya said, the present Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Isa lbrahim Pantami led his team to produce unprecedented policy instruments to support Nigeria’s digital economy.

These include but are by no means limited to:

National lnformation and Communication Technology ICT policy.

Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025)

National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030)

Nigerian ICT innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision.

Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The President concluded with the following: “With the ongoing 4th Industrial Revolution and the imminent arrival of 5G in Nigeria, conditions are ripe for a massive surge in innovation and disruption. Emerging technologies like Blockchain, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Big Data, and Robotics have exponentially expanded the horizons of what is possible in terms of tech innovation.

“It is therefore imperative that our extremely capable youth population are given the tools they need to actively and effectively participate. This includes enough opportunities to build the right skills and an enabling environment to innovate.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye specifically thanked and appreciated NCC and DBI for the laudable ADAPTI programme (Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions) brought to the University to equip teaching and non-teaching staff with digital skills needed in the University environment.

The occasion was graced by other invited guests from all works of life notably, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade and lnvestment, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Darlington Onyeagoro Aladdin Digital Bank Lagos, Certified Systems Cisco, MTN, Huawei and Commit Tech.

The President/CEO of Digital Bridge Institute was accompanied by Head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr. Akin Ogunlade.

