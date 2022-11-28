University of Birmingham signs up for strategic research vision in India

Experts at the University of Birmingham will work with partners in India across railways, hydrogen fuels, data science, artificial intelligence and education

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adam Tickell signed a range of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the University’s partners at special signing ceremonies in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The agreements form a key part of the University’s ongoing strategic vision to continue building meaningful education and research partnerships in India.

Professor Adam Tickell signed MoUs with:

TESCO Business Services – Bengaluru

K-RIDE – Bengaluru

Hindustan Petroleum Company Ltd. (HPCL) – Bengaluru

Manipal University – Bengaluru

Aarvee Associates – Hyderabad

Efftronics – Andhra Pradesh

Vellore Institute of Technology – Andhra Pradesh

Bennett University – Uttar Pradesh

Indo British Scholars’ Association – Kolkata

“The University of Birmingham’s collaborative research output with India partners has almost doubled over the last five years. We currently have over 40 joint research projects of outstanding quality,” commented Professor Adam Tickell.

“We are a global civic university with a long, illustrious relationship with India. Signing these exciting new agreements with partners in areas such as railways, sports science, education and community business gives us a great opportunity to further contribute to Indian society, as we continue to forge meaningful research and education partnerships in India.”

The University and TESCO Business Services are joining forces to create postgraduate study programmes in data science and artificial intelligence. The partnership will see University experts designing and delivering educational programmes for TESCO’s staff – ranging from training in specific professional areas to formal postgraduate qualifications.

TESCO will also explore opportunities for suitably qualified Birmingham students to join placements at the company’s data-science laboratories in India, as well as offering guest lectures to Birmingham staff and students.

University experts from the Birmingham Centre for Railways Research and Excellence (BCRRE) will work with K-RIDE – an urban rail transport joint venture of Govt. of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways – to launch studies into two major areas: Power consumption and energy analysis and railway network operational simulation, resilience testing and optimisation.

Working in partnership with Aarvee Associates, University experts will help to develop railway condition monitoring and sensing equipment within tunnels and on bridges. Partnering with Efftronics will see research and knowledge exchange projects developed in signalling projects, as well as training programmes and CPD courses.

Academics from Birmingham will work with experts at Hindustan Petroleum Company Ltd. – supporting the creation of a research Centre of Excellence and helping to develop innovative solutions to hydrogen production and storage, fuel cells, domestic hydrogen transportation and re-fuelling systems.

Professor Tickell signed agreements with Manipal University to create a dual Masters Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, as well as exploring new opportunities for student exchange between the two universities.

Birmingham academics will also work with partners at Vellore Institute of Technology and Bennett University to develop new opportunities in law. They will also partner with the Indo British Scholars’ Association to develop new education opportunities that will benefit both Indian and British students.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “I am delighted that the University of Birmingham is strengthening its presence in India across railways, sports science, education and community business. Together, British and Indian institutions can address shared global challenges through research, innovation and knowledge. The University has strong India partnerships. These new agreements will further benefit both our countries.”

The University of Birmingham has a number of significant partnerships in India, underpinned by its India Institute which aims to increase the visibility, impact and coherence of Birmingham’s engagement in the country.

Notes to Editors

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world's top 100 institutions, its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers and teachers and more than 6,500 international students from over 150 countries.

The India Institute was established in January 2018 and brings Birmingham and India closer together to deliver impactful research, create innovative education initiatives and extend the University's influence across the globe.

The University's relationship with India began in 1909 with the first cohort of Indian students attending the University to study for degrees in Mining and Commerce. Since then, the University has provided education to many outstanding Indian alumni.

The University of Birmingham has been named the most targeted university by the UK's top 100 graduate employers, according to The Graduate Market in 2021. The Graduate Market in 2021 is an independent annual review of graduate vacancies and starting salaries at the UK's one hundred best-known and most successful employers. The survey is carried out by High Flyers Research.

The India Institute Fellowship Scheme supports the visit of researchers from India, to spend a period of time ranging from three to six months at the University of Birmingham. The Fellowship aims to promote research collaboration between leading groups in Birmingham and India through supporting joint projects. It also develops individual capacity through international training and development opportunities. Its past Fellows have ranged from young researchers to senior scientists and professors employed in reputed private and public institutions. The initiative aims to inspire women to create breakthrough research, develop innovative and path-breaking solutions to some of the complex challenges facing both the countries.

