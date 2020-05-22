University Of California System To Eliminate SAT, ACT Requirements For Admissions

The University of California system will no longer require SAT or ACT standardized test scores as part of its college admissions process, a decision that could have major implications for admissions to other U.S. universities.

The major school system’s board of regents voted unanimously on Thursday to support a proposal by UC President Janet Napolitano to gradually eliminate the use of the standardized tests for admission.

Some 280,000 students attend the 10-campus university system, including the prestigious UC Berkeley and UCLA.

The UC schools had already made the SAT and ACT optional for fall 2021 applicants, given the current disruptions in schooling and testing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Napolitano’s proposal cited the “likely ongoing impacts” of COVID-19 on students and schools.

The test will be phased out by first being optional for fall 2021 and 2022 applicants, and then removed from admissions criteria for 2023 and 2024 — though students may still submit scores for scholarship and course placement purposes. By 2025, all uses of the SAT and ACT are to be eliminated.

UC’s move follows small liberal arts colleges that have already become SAT test-optional for admissions, including Smith and Sarah Lawrence colleges.

In an hourslong debate with regents on Thursday, Napolitano pointed to “the correlation of the SAT and the ACT to the socio-economic level of the student, and in some case, the ethnicity of the student,” the Mercury News reported.

Last year, students and advocacy groups sued the UC system over the use of SAT and ACT scores in admissions, claiming it discriminated against students based on income and race.

The suit quotes a letter from California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to lawmakers that year, vetoing the proposed use of the SAT and ACT to replace 11th-grade standardized testing in the state. Newsom said the use of the SAT and ACT tests “exacerbates the inequities for underrepresented students, given that performance on these tests is highly correlated with race and parental income, and is not the best predictor for college success.”