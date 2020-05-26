Jimmys Post

University of Toronto women’s basketball coach retires after 41 seasons | CBC Sports

University of Toronto women’s basketball coach retires after 41 seasons | CBC Sports


One of the longest-serving coaches in Canadian university sports is stepping down.

Michele Belanger, the University of Toronto women’s basketball head coach, will retire on July 1, the school announced Tuesday.

Belanger began her run with the Varsity Blues in 1979.

Born in Montreal and raised in Timmins, Ont., she was 854-504 over 41 seasons with U of T.

Belanger guided the Varsity Blues to their lone national title in 1986 and helped coach Team Canada to a silver medal at the 2015 world university games in Korea.

Belanger was the Ontario University Athletics coach of the year eight times and led the Blues to nine provincial titles.

She coached 38 players to OUA all-star honours and nine players to U Sports all-Canadian status, while making 17 appearances at the national championship tournament.

“It’s hard to think of OUA women’s basketball and not think of Michele as the Varsity Blues head coach,” Ira Jacobs, dean of the Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education at the school, said in a statement.

“She has been a leader, a teacher, a tactician and a role model for so many student-athletes and coaches alike, not only at U of T but across the country.”



Source link

admin

Related News

Basketball Hall of Fame Event Will Be Pushed to 2021, Colangelo Says

Basketball Hall of Fame Event Will Be Pushed to 2021, Colangelo Says

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction for an exceptionally illustrious class, including the late Kobe Bryant, will be postponed from August to next spring

Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony pushed to 2021 | CBC Sports

Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony pushed to 2021 | CBC Sports

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett and six others is postponed until 2021. Hall of

Plenty of time for Flames to think about Jets ahead of lone all-Canadian matchup | CBC Sports

Plenty of time for Flames to think about Jets ahead of lone all-Canadian matchup | CBC Sports

The Calgary Flames’ first opponent if and when the NHL resumes is a team they saw once this season outside. The Winnipeg Jets edged the

Canucks could hold training camp in U.S. due to Canada’s quarantine guidelines, GM says | CBC Sports

Canucks could hold training camp in U.S. due to Canada’s quarantine guidelines, GM says | CBC Sports

Jim Benning says his team might take its show on the road — south of the border. The general manager of the Vancouver Canucks hinted

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *