Unleash your creativity and passion for technology. Join NMIMS School of Design's B.Des. (Humanising Technology) program

Admissions are open for NMIMS School of Design’s 4-year B.Des. (Humanising Technology) program at its Mumbai campus

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — An undergraduate program in Design is fast gaining prominence at a time when artistic creativity and a passion for technology and business are coming together to create user-friendly solutions that make day to day life simple for people. SVKM’s NMIMS School of Design’s AICTE approved 4-year undergraduate B.Des. (Humanising Technology) program combines design with technology and cognitive and behavioural sciences to effectively serve business and social needs. It offers a transdisciplinary and holistic design curriculum with focus on a user-centric approach to design education, giving it a human touch. The program aims to equip students with multi-stream skill sets and knowledge to visualize 2D, 3D and 5D experiences. The school has been ranked 5th among design schools of Maharashtra and 11th among design schools in India by Careers360 in 2022.

The pedagogy at the school is interactive and experiential where lessons are imparted by highly qualified and trained faculty apart from expert industry professionals. The students are encouraged to apply themselves, be curious and ‘learn by doing’. This has resulted in a steady outflow of pass outs who are not only artistic and creative, but also possess the ability to think strategically. The SVKM’s NMIMS School of Design is equipped with state-of-the-art studios, workshops, and modern labs like the Tinkering lab, Rapid Prototyping lab, XR (Extended Reality), and a usability lab for hands-on experience. Students are also offered internships in the industry which allows them to gain practical knowledge in the field of design. This exposure opens up several avenues and job opportunities in the field of consulting, hospitality, IT, banking, healthcare, education, and tourism, among other sectors. NMIMS’ School of Design achieved a 100% placement record for the second time in a row, wherein the students got placed in top companies. Walmart Global Technology Services India Private Ltd was among the new recruiters and offered a package of Rs. 20, 27,100 for the post of Associate Designer.

Talking about the program Dr. Arundhati Guha Thakurta, Faculty In-Charge, NMIMS School of Design, said, “A fine balance of creative abilities and analytical thinking is important for a lifelong problem solver. The school, with its transdisciplinary, value-based design education, equips the students with a global perspective in the competitive design world, inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset. Our comprehensive curriculum further sensitizes our students to the world of design. Our highly trained in-house faculty and visiting industry experts act like mentors to help unleash the hidden talent in the students and hone their skills through methods like practice-based and gamified learning. The program focuses on human-centered design, human factors or ergonomics, behavioral studies, aesthetics in product design and innovation, digital design, creative problem-solving, and creative entrepreneurship, among other skills. An invaluable NGO and industry internship ensures that our students gain enough knowledge of the design world and ushers in them the confidence to put their best foot forward as they emerge as future design thinkers and become working professionals.”

Admission process:

A candidate interested in pursuing this 4-year program must have passed/appeared for the 10+2 or equivalent exam in any stream. Eligible candidates can register here

Step-1: Registration and payment of application fees

Step-2: Appear for studio test

Step-3: Appear for personal interview & portfolio review

Step-4: Declaration of merit list

About School of Design

NMIMS Deemed to be University has added to its impressive multidisciplinary lineage of imparting outstanding learning experiences, the School of Design. NMIMS’s School of Design is a definitive pathway for those students who harbour a creative and artistic bent of mind while also being enthusiastic about technology. For today, the role of a designer is varied—it combines design with technology and cognitive and behavioural sciences to serve business and social needs. It entails designing communications to designing businesses. Responding to the fact that Design is much more than mere visual appeal now; but a strategy, a solution that builds business value, the school relays a trans-disciplinary approach wherein design is crafted based on user centricity, scientific inferences and expected business outcome which is enabled or opportune digitally.

About NMIMS

NMIMS stands proud as a Deemed-to-be University, offering multiple disciplines across multiple campuses, built on an inspiring 41-year legacy. Because of their 17 specialised schools, what began as a small institute in a small building has captured the attention of the world. NMIMS’s consistent academic quality, research focus, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarships and Humboldt International Scholarships for post-doctoral researchers, and strong industry links have elevated it to the nation’s top centres of educational excellence and research. NMIMS has been pursuing the ideal combination of classroom education and practical experience in order to develop multiskilled, confident, and versatile future leaders. NMIMS believes in cultivating a scientific spirit of inquiry in students and shaping them into leaders and responsible citizens who will go on to play the role of change makers in society through value-based education. SVKM’s NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.). NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai ranked amongst The Top 100 Global B-Schools by Financial Times MiM Ranking 2022.