Unlocking the Next Era: Dräger's Sneak Peek into the Future AirBoss SCBA

At FDIC International 2024, attendees will have the unique opportunity to step into the future of Dräger’s firefighting innovation, experiencing enhanced ergonomics, robust safety, and futuristic advanced connectivity.

Lightweight Design for Maximum Mobility

Tailored to Every Firefighter

360-Degree Visibility

Integrated Future-proof Technology

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In an electrifying fusion of tradition and innovative modernization, Dräger is thrilled to announce an exclusive sneak peek of its latest breakthrough at FDIC 2024: the AirBoss Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), representing the pinnacle of Dräger’s firefighting excellence. Set against the dynamic experiential display of Drägertown at Booth #2311, this much-anticipated reveal will take center stage in Downtown Indianapolis from April 18 to 20, paying homage to the bravery and dedication of firefighters while showcasing a revolutionary leap in safety technology.

In Drägertown, firefighters can immerse themselves in a firsthand introduction to advanced gear poised to redefine firefighting standards, providing attendees an unprecedented chance to engage with Dräger’s upcoming breakthrough. Featuring over 10 units ready for hands-on trials, the AirBoss stands as the crown jewel of Dräger’s showcase, embodying an exceptional fusion of ergonomic innovation and lightweight construction, meticulously engineered for the immense rigors of firefighting. Crafted with user-centered development principles, the AirBoss marks a significant leap forward in designing the symbiosis between firefighters and their vital equipment.

Evolving from the esteemed Dräger PSS 7000 lineage, the AirBoss progresses with detailed attention to the diverse pressures of today’s and tomorrow’s firefighting challenges. Further boasting a harmonious blend of durability, versatile adaptability, and enhanced visibility through Dräger’s signature “Buddy Lights,” this engineering philosophy is complemented by a streamlined maintenance process tailored to meet the critical pace of emergency response scenarios, with no tools required. Additionally, Dräger underscores the SCBA’s forward-thinking capabilities by embedding latent technologies positioned to activate in response to future advancements, suggesting its longevity and adaptability in the face of emerging challenges.

“At Dräger, ensuring every firefighter returns home safely is our core commitment. The AirBoss, designed with the firefighter’s well-being and ergonomics in mind, embodies our more than a century-long dedication to safety,” stated John Wilson, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at Dräger, Inc. “Incorporating feedback from those on the front lines, we’ve developed the AirBoss to stand resilient in the most demanding situations, equipping firefighters to thrive in challenges, with gear that’s poised for the advancements of tomorrow.”

The AirBoss in Town: Ergonomics, Safety, and Future-Ready Design

Custom Comfort for All: Engineered with a three-height adjustment system, versatile and extendable shoulder straps, and a custom-fit waist belt, this blueprint offers a snug, comfortable fit for firefighters of all sizes, enabling a greater range of motion and reduced physical strain during intense operations.

Feel Light, Move Right: The AirBoss hones a “floating” waist belt, aimed to redistribute weight from the shoulders to the hips comfortably. Designed to shift the weight and wear like a toolbelt, not a backpack, this intention also helps to mitigate the risk of heat and flame exposure, particularly in situations where an SCBA might lift the back of a firefighter’s turnout gear.

Stay Alert, Stay Safe: Equipped with the Sentinel system’s advanced sensors, the AirBoss provides crucial alerts such as thermal hazards, providing firefighters with timely information for swift action.

Reset, Refocus, React: With a quick tap, firefighters can reset alarms, promptly clear any alerts, and return their full attention to the tasks at hand with the swift reset capability.

Be Seen, Be Safe: Offering 360-degree visibility, the AirBoss helps ensure firefighters remain conspicuous in low-light conditions or dense smoke through strategic reflective placements and Buddy Lights .

. Ready for Tomorrow: Beyond addressing today’s demands, the AirBoss is equipped with adaptable and scalable technology, geared to evolve with future challenges in the firefighting landscape.

For more information, please visit the Dräger AirBoss SCBA page to view the product information sheet about technical data.

Drägertown, A Town for Firefighters

Drägertown, Dräger’s annual exhibit at FDIC, creatively marries original storytelling with profound innovation, evolving each year with captivating themes and destinations — from the vibrancy of a historic main street to the communal spirit of a stadium, and this year, to the solidarity of a fire station. This imaginative venture, set against the backdrop of industry seriousness, underscores Dräger’s dedication to advancing lifesaving technologies while celebrating the essence of the firefighting community in a manner that’s both engaging and reflective of their unwavering commitment to safety.

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 3.4 billion in 2023. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com.

Note: Not all of the products named in this press release are available worldwide. Equipment packages can vary from country to country. We reserve the right to make changes to products. Up-to-date information is available on the Dräger website of your country or from your Dräger representative.

Contact:

Communications: Melanie Kamann, Tel. +49 451 882-3202, melanie.kamann@draeger.com

Press Contact North America: Richard Beckwith, Tel. +1 281 387 4410, richard.beckwith@draeger.com

Investor Relations: Thomas Fischler, Tel. +49 451 882-2685, thomas.fischler@draeger.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unlocking-the-next-era-dragers-sneak-peek-into-the-future-airboss-scba-302108847.html

SOURCE Draeger

